What makes you passionate about your work?

I am passionate about listening to community members and communicating in a way that is impactful and helpful, empowering community members with the information they need and want.

What’s an accomplishment you are proud of?

Growing the City’s communications team and expanding the ways in which we communicate with the community.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

I love taking advantage of all of the hiking trails in northern Arizona.

What would you say is the most important thing you’ve learned so far?

The power of listening and dialogue in solving community issues.