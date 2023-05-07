"Sara is an excellent nurse who is both compassionate and knowledgeable. She is very attentive, caring, and supportive of her patients. Sara also has proved herself to be a strong nurse leader. She works each day to help her colleagues and to be a calming force for those around her."

What makes you passionate about your work?

When a patient comes in to our hospital broken and battered, often on a stretcher, and they walk, not roll, out of the door on the day of their discharge, that just makes my heart happy. It is a custom at our hospital for all staff to line up on either side of the hallway leading toward the exit, and cheer the patient on as they pass by. It’s the best feeling in the world. To have played a role in their recovery and know that I've made a positive difference in their lives, it is incredibly rewarding.

What’s an accomplishment you are proud of?

I am proud of attaining a leadership position at our hospital. Being a leader on the nursing floor allows me to share knowledge and skills with others, build a strong team, support nurses and our patient care technicians and to establish good relationships with our patients and their families.

What is the most important thing you’ve learned so far?

Kindness matters. One of my favorite quotes is, "No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted." (Aesop) It is so important to be kind. Even bad news is received better when it is delivered with kindness.