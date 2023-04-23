What makes you passionate about your work?

I've always been relationship driven. Being adopted when I was five years old, I realized that the people around me may or may not always be there. That drove me to focus on building connections. The family I was brought into prioritized education and built an environment where I could try and fail at different things. From the start, I was drawn to analytics. The idea that numbers on a page or screen can be reorganized and effect a person's life has always intrigued me. As a grade schooler, I wouldn't doodle or drew, I would instead build out a financial profile of a successful person and try to decide where different money would get deployed. Being a financial advisor is the perfect combination of both my passions. I have the opportunity to build relationships and positively influence the financial trajectory of a client.

What's an accomplishment you are proud of?

I started building my practice in July of 2020, which was far from an ideal time to build trust between myself and clients. The struggle of that year was slightly muted, as I didn't have years prior with Jones to compare it to. Looking back now, I see how difficult that year really was; the inability to meet face to face, the initial awkwardness of Zoom, the palpable uncertainty of the times. Looking back, I'm proud of how I navigated the year and thankful that I had the team I had.

What do you enjoy outside of work?

My time outside of the office is spent primarily visiting with friends – whether it be back East, in Phoenix, or here in town. I have a great group of friends around me and an equally great family. Outside of that, I spend the lion share of my time being active with running, jiu-jitsu, climbing, soccer, hiking, and the list goes on.

Do you volunteer? If so, for who and why?

I volunteer with the Sunrise Lions Club, Northern Arizona Alliance for Dementia and Alzheimer's, Adopt-a-Grandparent, and open volunteer days with the Rotary that I like to participate in. The Lions Club is heavily involved in our community and is a great group of people who meet every Tuesday morning at Mike and Rhonda's. It's an opportunity to spend time thinking about something other than myself and work; it's about what we can do for others. NAZADA is an organization that was started by a group of professionals here in town. One of those people being Tasha Vigil Angel's Care Home Health. She has shown me, and many others, the impact of Alzheimer's and Dementia and puts together events to support that community of individuals and caregivers. Adopt-a-Grandparent is a coalition of local individuals who put together a team of volunteers like myself to get names out to the public, receive and wrap the gifts, and send them to their respective locations. The gifts requested might appear basic to the average person, but they are unbelievably impactful to the recipient.

What would you say is the most important thing you've learned so far?

It's imperative to understand the why behind what my client is telling me. There's a difference between providing a cookie cutter strategy versus providing a solution to the need being presented to me. Truly listening allows my client to be heard and provides the space for trust to be built.