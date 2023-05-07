"I would like to nominate Sammie, who is an amazing nurse at Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Arizona. Sammie is an extraordinary nurse. She is very hard-working nurse. Sammie is extremely knowledgeable and a compassionate team player who always helps her team whenever she can, even if she is busy. Sammie always puts her patient's needs above her own. Sammie always wants what is best for her patients and to help her patients. Sammie is one of the preceptors for new nurses at RHNA. She is always willing to help teach the new RNs. Sammie is very empathetic, caring, kind, and has amazing communication skills with her staff and the patients. Everyone always knows when Sammie is at work, it will be a good day. She brightens everyone's day when she walks in the room."

What makes you passionate about your work?

I have a high regard for taking care of others. As a Diné woman, in our culture, we are taught, “We are all children in the beginning of our lives. We grow into adults, and then return to a vulnerable state”. Our parents and grandparents cared for us and nurtured us while we were young. It is our honor to care for our parents, our elders, and those in need. We are always advised to pursue an education and return home to help our people. Unfortunately, most people forget that our Masanís and Cheiis are flown to nearby cities where they are scared and do not understand where they are going and what is going to happen to them. Then they see us, a familiar face with a familiar voice, a familiar language and put their anxiety at ease.

What’s an accomplishment you are proud of?

My children are who inspired me to become an RN. Without them I never would have found my calling. For that I am thankful. They are my strength. Therefore, my greatest accomplishment are my children and pursuing my dream of becoming a registered nurse.

What is the most important thing you’ve learned so far?

The most important thing I’ve learned so far is my late grandmother was right. She said, “To care for others you have to take care of yourself. Emotionally, physically, and spiritually.” Sometimes, as caregivers, we forget about taking care of ourselves. After my sudden unexpected illness, I am finally starting to realize she was right. I love being a nurse, I don’t see myself doing anything else.