Safety tips for outdoor recreation from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit would like to provide some safety tips for outdoor recreation. Being prepared for your activity and unexpected emergencies will help us help you.
- Let a trusted person know where you are recreating and what your itinerary is. If you do not check in by an agreed upon time, then that person can contact the Sheriff’s Office to make a report.
- Check the weather before you head out. Sometimes the weather can make your activity unsafe. Remember that the mountain, trail, lake, or canyon that you are planning to hike, climb, or boat on will still be there another day when the conditions are better.
- Carry the Ten Essentials and a fully charged cell phone. If you have an emergency, then try to call 911 even if it looks like your cell phone does not have service.
Ten Essentials
Being equipped with the right essentials is an easy way to stop a minor event from turning into a major emergency. Remember to never head out to go hiking, camping or backpacking without these critical items:
- Water
- Food
- Extra warm clothing
- Navigation equipment, like a map, compass or GPS
- Headlamp or flashlight
- First air kit
- Shelter material, including a large leaf bag or space blanket
- Fire starting kit or backpacking stove. Remember to be extremely careful with fire in the summer and follow posted fire restrictions.
- Pocket knife or multi-tool
- Whistle and signal mirror
The Hug-A-Tree principles
We recommend discussing and following the Hug-A-Tree principles when recreating outdoors with children. These key points will make it easier for Search and Rescue to find you if you get lost.
- Prepare before you go: Tell an adult where you are going and when you expect to be be back. If you are going on a hike, always go with a buddy and remember to take a pack pack stocked with a jacket, rain gear, water, food and a flashlight. Ask your parents/guardians to take a picture of the tread on your shoe with a tape measure or ruler in the photo. This is so Search and Rescue can track you and more quickly find you.
- Stay where you are when lost: If you think you are lost, then stop moving. This is the most important part of the Hug-A-Tree program. If there is a tree, then sit next to it. If there aren't any, instead sit down next to a rock or a shrub or anything that you can relax and lean against. It will make it harder to find you if you keep moving after you think you are lost.
- Stay warm and dry: Your jacket can keep you warm when you start to get cold. Rain gear or a space blanket or even a plastic garbage bag with a hole in it to ensure you can breathe will keep you dry. Stuff the garbage bag with dry leaves or pine needles for added insulation to help keep warm. When you sit down, build a seat made of sticks or rocks to help keep dry. Remember to never start a fire.
- Help us find you: Wearing bright colors like red, yellow, bright green and blue makes it easier for searchers to spot you, even if you are in a shaded area. Waving your bright colored jacket will help even more. Always take a whistle and use it as the sound generally carries better than your voice and it's easier to blow a whistle for a much longer time than yelling. A flashlight can be seen during the day and at night. Remember to always take a good one even if hiking during the day and make sure the batteries are charged.
Stay safe during monsoon season
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue has added another very important teaching concerning lightning. This is especially important during Arizona's annual monsoon season.
Seek shelter as soon as you see dark clouds appearing, winds increasing, and feel the temperature dropping. A safe place might be a house or car. If you cannot get to a safe place and are near the top of a hill or mountain, then quickly head back downhill. You don't want to be the tallest thing around if you hear thunder or see lightning. Try to find an area of similar height trees if you are in an open area and stay a few feet away from them.
If you can’t get to a safe place then you should get into the lightning safety position. Bring your feet together as tightly as you can, cover your ears and stay in that position until about 30 minutes after the storm passes. If you are with a group of people, then you should spread out but not so far that you can no longer see each other.
Take care, be safe and enjoy the outdoors!