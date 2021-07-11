Safety tips for outdoor recreation from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office

Stay safe during monsoon season

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue has added another very important teaching concerning lightning. This is especially important during Arizona's annual monsoon season.

Seek shelter as soon as you see dark clouds appearing, winds increasing, and feel the temperature dropping. A safe place might be a house or car. If you cannot get to a safe place and are near the top of a hill or mountain, then quickly head back downhill. You don't want to be the tallest thing around if you hear thunder or see lightning. Try to find an area of similar height trees if you are in an open area and stay a few feet away from them.

If you can’t get to a safe place then you should get into the lightning safety position. Bring your feet together as tightly as you can, cover your ears and stay in that position until about 30 minutes after the storm passes. If you are with a group of people, then you should spread out but not so far that you can no longer see each other.

Take care, be safe and enjoy the outdoors!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0