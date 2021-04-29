Ruby
- Updated
FLAGSTAFF — One person died and two others were injured in a rafting accident on the Colorado River inside Grand Canyon National Park, authori…
- Updated
Controversy surrounding local police funding drew crowds of protesters and counter-protesters outside of Flagstaff City Hall on Monday evening.
As city officials continue to work on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, attention is again on police funding as some citizen groups pus…
As leaders from across northern Arizona watched, mill workers Johnathan Beecroft and Ryan Begay stood in a cavernous room Friday afternoon, qu…
Humor in hiking guidebooks usually is about as plentiful as water on the Colorado Plateau, which is to say, hard to come by and exceedingly ap…
Flagstaff City Council could be looking to alleviate some local concerns over policing in the community, but the city won't be cutting the dep…
- Updated
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Corporation Commission has announced residents in three large area codes in Arizona will have to transition to 10-d…
I have been in this business for quite a long time, and I have seen cycles where real estate values have gone up and then dropped significantl…
- Updated
PHOENIX (AP) — A contractor hired by Arizona's state Senate to oversee the recount of 2.1 million ballots from November's election in the coun…
The City of Flagstaff moved from the “moderate” stage in its economic recession plan to the “minor” stage on Thursday.