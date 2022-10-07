Rowdy "Jon"

Hi, I am Jon, also called Rowdy by my foster family. As you could have guessed by my name. I... View on PetFinder
The bison in Grand Canyon National Park have developed some unusual behavioral adaptations. Their anomalous way of life enough has earned them…
Parklets — sidewalk extensions that reclaim parking spaces for business and pedestrian use — are on their way to being codified in the City of…
A tornado is confirmed to have hit Junipine Estates, a community north of Williams, damaging a few homes in the area.
Flagstaff City Council on Thursday discussed Northern Arizona Healthcare’s (NAH) plans for the new Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) campus durin…
Sean Steven Manygoats, 32 years old, was found passed away on September 4, 2022 at home in Tucson, AZ. He was the son of Shasha Yazzie (Wyndel…
The Honorable Judge Donald G. Roberts, from the Page Justice Court, died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, September 30, according to…
Newcomer Kyle Nitschke (D) faces incumbent Wendy Rogers (R) after running uncontested in the primary. Now, the two go head-to-head for the Arizona Senate seat within the borders of a redrawn 7th Legislative District.
Pronghorn pozole. Mule deer tacos. Frog leg gumbo. These and more were on the menu for the wild game potluck hosted by Arizona Wildlife Federa…
Wheels are turning on the Coconino National Forest as the Forest Service has begun reviewing post-fire flood mitigation proposals from the Coc…
In Arizona’s 6th Legislative District, a California-born write-in Republican is campaigning against a Libertarian from Northern Gila County and an incumbent Democrat with roots in Flagstaff.
