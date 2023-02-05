Under Ross Schaefer’s direction as the Executive Director of Flagstaff Shelter Services, the organization has grown exponentially from a seasonal shelter to a year-round Housing Agency that is moving the needle on ending homelessness in Northern Arizona. Ross has grown the organization’s budget from $300,000 annually to nearly $5 million to accomplish this.

Ross was elected Commissioner, City of Flagstaff Housing Commission in 2019. Fiercely committed to the pursuit of an equitable homeless services system, Ross is a proud member of the Arizona Department of Housing’s Balance of State Social Justice & Racial Equity Committee, and serves as the Co-chair of the Coconino County Local Coalition to End Homelessness.

Ross earned her BS at Virginia Commonwealth University and is pursuing her Master’s in Business Administration at the University of North Carolina. She’s been recognized for numerous accomplishments, the most recent being Arizona Daily Sun named Flagstaff Shelter Services its 2022 Organization of the Year with Ross at the helm, and the Northern Arizona University Commission on Status of Women Community Award.

Because of her groundbreaking work and that of other homeless service leaders, the government made a meaningful financial investment in the purchase and renovation of motel properties nationwide. Ross led the charge on Flagstaff Shelter Services’ purchase of a motel property to better care for vulnerable residents. She has worked tirelessly to support women in her organization, staff and clients. The Motel is a huge step in the right direction. While FSS serves all families of need, the majority of families served are female head-of-households. With the acquisition of the Motel, Flagstaff now has 58 units of non-congregate, private shelter for families. The scale of this expansion is remarkable and will truly change the course of the female head-of-household families for decades to come.