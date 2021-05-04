Rosie
Northern Arizona’s only Level 1 trauma center is looking to relocate from its position on Flagstaff’s Hospital Hill to a new medical campus ne…
FLAGSTAFF — One person died and two others were injured in a rafting accident on the Colorado River inside Grand Canyon National Park, authori…
The National Park Service is calling on hunters to volunteer in order to reduce the number of bison living on the Grand Canyon’s North Rim.
A former Flagstaff mayoral candidate was sentenced to two years of probation Friday after pleading guilty to a felony count of forgery.
Flagstaff City Council could be looking to alleviate some local concerns over policing in the community, but the city won't be cutting the dep…
Flagstaff City Council agreed to remove capacity limitations on outdoor special events this summer, though mask-wearing and social distancing …
Rendered nearly speechless — or, at least, not as loquacious as usual — Gina Darlington paused a moment to take in the scene unfolding in the …
The political awakening of Kimo Homer blossomed, certainly, upon arrival at Northern Arizona University four years ago. But his first stirring…
FLAGSTAFF — Arizona is prepared to lose about one-fifth of the water the state gets from the Colorado River in what could be the first federal…
Lela Beer’s college education has been defined by learning through experience. Part of that has been her choice.