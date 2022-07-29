Hi, I'm Rodney! I'm a very friendly guy who can't wait to find my furever home! I'm so excited to... View on PetFinder
Rodney
Flagstaff declared a state of emergency Wednesday morning due to relentless flooding following the Pipeline Fire. Less than three hours later,…
When monsoon rains hit the San Francisco Peaks on Saturday, geologist Kyle House began tracking the rain gauge data almost immediately. As a r…
Northern Arizona Healthcare’s (NAH) plan for the new Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) campus, first announced last spring, is currently under re…
The Continental Country Club in Flagstaff is bankrupt. The question is why.
Residents worked near homes in Wupatki Trails and Doney Park on Tuesday morning after an inch of rain fell on the Pipeline Fire scar within an…
An active monsoon season in northern Arizona has soaked the fire-impacted watersheds near Flagstaff, making them more reactive to rain and pro…
Neighbors react with outrage after finding graffiti in Cullen Park. They say the vandalism compounds concerns over late-night parties they've observed in the area.
Streaming Tuesday: Flagstaff City Council Member Adam Shimoni will join experts in the field of human and sex trafficking prevention to host a public discussion on the topic. The event is scheduled in response to following a Flagstaff Police Department Investigation of massage parlors that raised public concerns.
Three mayoral candidates — Becky Daggett, Daniel Williamson and incumbent Paul Deasy — will be competing in Flagstaff’s Aug. 2 primary electio…