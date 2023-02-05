Chef Rochelle Daniel is the Chef and Owner of Atria Restaurant in Downtown Flagstaff which opened in 2022. A Phoenix native, she first fell in love with northern Arizona while serving as the Executive Chef for the L’Auberge de Sedona Resort. Chef Rochelle designed Atria with a feminine style stimulating a plant and flower filled atrium which represents their foraged ingredients. She wanted an open kitchen concept which really showcases the talent, and connects the guest to the food being prepared. The kitchen serves as the “Heart” of the restaurant and offers a front row seat where customers can watch their fresh, local, and seasonal picks being expertly cooked and plated.

Rochelle studied at Scottsdale Culinary Institute. She was the Executive Chef at the award-winning Fat Ox modern Italian in Scottsdale, was a finalist on the Food Network’s “Chopped Grill Masters”, has been recognized as one of the Valley’s “Top 5 Sous Chefs” by the Arizona Republic, and as “Best Sous Chef” by AZcentral.com. She was also inducted into the Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame in 2017, and has received the James Beard nomination for best emerging chef in the U.S.

At 14 years old, Rochelle started helping out in the kitchen of the country club where her mother worked training professional athletes. She said she fell in love and knew even at that young age that the kitchen would be her home.

Rochelle has had amazing success in a typically male-dominated career as a Chef. She has made Atria truly hers, paying homage to her work and craft even in the smallest details. She is an inspiration to young women everywhere that if you set your sites on something that truly inspires you, work hard, and never let go of your dreams…they can come true.