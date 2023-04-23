What makes you passionate about your work?

I’d say the thing that makes me the most passionate about my work are the customers. Flagstaff is filled with unique, kind, and energetic folks. All things that also describe a typical VW customer. We really do have the best clients around. They all have a passion for the VW brand and a story to share. Working with the people of Flag-town is not only what my job is all about, it’s also the highlight of it. Additionally, would be our ability to contribute to the community. The Findlay Family and I are very passionate about our community involvement. We seem to have our hands in a little bit of everything: Snowbowl, NAU Athletics, numerous youth sports teams and schools, and that’s just scratching the surface. The Findlay’s really empower us to embrace our local events, teams, and people.

What’s an accomplishment you are proud of?

Professionally, my biggest accomplishment would be the team I have around me every day at the store. I am lucky enough to be surrounded by (in my humble opinion) the best group of ladies and gentleman in the business. Sales, Service, and Parts are truly filled with highly capable and skilled people and I’m very proud to count myself among them every day. Secondly, being the youngest General Manager in the history of the Auto Group. Doesn’t mean much, but it’s something that I’ve come to be proud of. Personally, I am proud of marrying my wonderful wife, Danielle. She is a kindergarten teacher here in town and being able to call her my better half is the proudest I’ve ever been.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

I love to spend time with my wife, our dog Hank, and our friends. We love to attend NAU basketball games. Men’s and Women’s. My wife and I went to nearly every home game last season and just love that community. It may be hard to believe, but I am also prolific reader. Once I pick it up, I can’t put it down! I love to read and do so daily. We also enjoy hiking and camping. My perfect day would be waking up from an afternoon nap in a hammock surrounded by my friends and family with a book in my hand.

Do you volunteer and if so for who and why?

I volunteer as a Director on the Board of Directors for our local credit union, Coconino Federal Credit Union. I got involved because I was both curious about the workings of a credit union and felt like I could bring something to the table with my background in the car business. It’s proven to be a great opportunity. Coconino Federal is a top notch organization and really is the best place to bank in town. Some of the sharpest people I have ever met run the organization. I also volunteer at the numerous events that the dealerships are involved in. My favorite being serving hot coffee at the start of the Climb to Cure Cancer walk every year. It’s a great event, for an even better cause.

What would you say is the most important thing you’ve learned so far?

Most important thing I have learned is to acknowledge your deficits and trust your team. If you work with great people, you’ll see great results. Empowering people and supporting them along the way will get you far better results than if you were to try and do it yourself or micromanage every aspect of the project. Your leadership team is there for a reason, let them lead.