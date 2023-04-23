What makes you passionate about your work?

The thing that makes me most passionate about my work is seeing the people we serve enjoying themselves. I get to see smiling faces from the attendees of the Coconino County Fair, participants of our recreation programs, and those enjoying our parks and natural areas.

What’s an accomplishment you are proud of?

I am very proud of my work with the Coconino County Fair, specifically the integrating with technology. We now have online ticketing, credit card purchases, an app for cell phones, and a presence online with our website and social media.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

I recently discovered that I enjoy performing and have been part of three shows at Theatrikos. I even got to share that experience with my 13 year old son, who performed with me in the last holiday show.

Do you volunteer? If so, for who and why?

I volunteer with Theatrikos as a member of their board and sit on a few of their committees. I am also a City of Flagstaff Parks & Recreation Commissioner. My goal is to use what I’ve learned in my professional career to benefit others.

What would you say is the most important thing you’ve learned so far?

A valuable lesson I’ve learned is to plan for the future but make sure to enjoy the present.