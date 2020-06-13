Reviving the Mother Road: Meteor City Trading Post prepares to reopen with help from Route 66 family

Along a dusty stretch of Historic Route 66 just east of Flagstaff, Meteor City Trading Post has sat dormant since its previous owners abandoned it in 2012. As the formerly robust attraction fell victim to the elements, vandals arrived to hasten the process.
By the time Joann and Michael Brown purchased the property in 2017, every single window across multiple buildings was smashed, graffiti covered the walls, rattlesnakes had moved in and people had been using the area to relieve themselves during road trips—despite an established rest area located just a mile west.
Meteor City called to Joann, though.
“I kept asking myself, ‘Is this the right thing to do?’” she said of emptying their savings into the project.
Although hesitant to leave the life she and her husband had built together in Indiana, she found encouragement when she was laid off from her job, giving her the green light to take a new job out west and chase after this crazy dream of bringing the trading post back to life.
“I broke down in tears, and it wasn’t that I lost my job; I got the answer,” Joann said.
Meteor City Trading Post is one of the last of its kind on this particular corridor of Route 66, along with the abandoned Two Guns and Twin Arrows Trading Post to the west. During Route 66’s halcyon days, these attractions existed just as much for amusement as they were for filling up on gas and food on the 2,448-mile highway that connected Chicago, Illinois, and Santa Monica, California.
Established as a gas station in 1939 and then a trading post named in honor of neighboring Meteor Crater by Jack Newsum in 1941, the so-called city grew to a population of two when Newsum married Goldie in 1946. She would go on to earn a reputation as the “wicked witch of Route 66,” from, among other things, issuing countless speeding citations as the area’s sole justice.
The original Justice of the Peace building still stands, but the empty shell of it and the surrounding teepee structures and geodesic dome remain simply as a reminder of a time when many travelers took a more leisurely approach to car travel.
Every time Joann visits the trading post, she said she meets visitors who stop by, reminding her that the area is still a familiar landmark for many. She also finds herself regularly painting over new graffiti that pops up on temporary wooden walls announcing plans to reopen. On a windy afternoon this past Memorial Day weekend, as Joann set down a paintbrush and can of teal paint she had been using to cover graffiti on the north side of the property, she noticed she had some of the color on her hands and quipped, “It wouldn’t be normal if I didn’t have paint on my hands.”
While the Browns have owned the property for three years now, Joann wasn’t able to relocate to Arizona from their home in Jeffersonville, Indiana, until July 2019 when she accepted a position at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Prescott. The idea was that Michael would follow shortly after, once they sold their house. They encountered a slow buyer’s market at first, but a recent offer has reignited their hopes of being reunited sooner rather than later.
“It’s been hard,” Joann said. “I never thought that we were going to be apart that long.”
Still, she’s proud of the progress she’s been able to make on the property despite not being able to drive out there as often as she’d like, and admitted there’s a long way to go.
“I wish I could be out here day after day after day after day doing it,” she said. “The passion is so deep that I uprooted—I mean, to leave everything after 30-some-odd years, there’s a passion. The sacrifice that we have made to bring it back [cannot be understated].”
Michael regularly traveled the route as a child to visit family in Oklahoma, and he and Joann took the full trip together when they first moved to Indiana from their hometown in California. However, it wasn’t until just a few months ago that they found a photo negative from that trip, in which Joann had snapped a picture of the teepee structures and the sign reading “Exit 239” for Meteor City Road. To Joann, that was enough of a sign that she was meant to reopen the trading post.
A ROUTE 66 FAMILY
Ed Klein is nothing short of a household name for those familiar with Route 66 restoration work. The preservationist has helped many renovate their historic assets and rework their business model to better fit the changing times. With chain restaurants and shops often located just down the road, Klein helps owners recognize what makes their establishment unique in order to attract customers.
For Fender's River Road Resort in Needles, California, it was an emphasis on its proximity to the Colorado River—located right in its backyard. For Meteor City, Klein advised Joann to emphasize the historic aspect of the original Justice of the Peace building; Jack Rabbit Trading Post is 30 miles down the road and already has the tourist trinket market covered. Meteor City’s Justice of the Peace building will be transformed into a museum outlining its story to draw in visitors.
“It's the mindset of business as usual, and business as usual doesn't work,” Klein said of what he imparts on these owners.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has translated into a resurgence of car travel as people avoid flying to their destinations, Klein explained those who might stop at these businesses will have to do more than just hop out of the car for a photo opportunity in order to get the full experience as well as bring business to the route.
“I encourage everybody, every single person that drives [Route 66], to talk to as many people as you can,” he said. “[A lot of travelers will] drive, they see things, they stop at a restaurant to eat, they stay in a motel, then they get up and go with very little interaction.”
Those who take an impersonal approach when it comes to travel miss out on an integral part of the historic highway. Joann stayed at Earl’s Route 66 Motor Court in Winslow when she first moved to Arizona and took the time to get to know the owners, husband and wife team Blas Sanchez and Angela Archibeque, who both grew up in Winslow.
“I stayed there, we got to talking and next thing I know, they’re up here [helping],” Joann said. “They’re busting their butts more than I could even imagine. I couldn’t keep up.”
And just like that, she became part of a Route 66 family, made up of salt of the earth folks who care deeply about the history of the route and the success of its remaining businesses.
Sanchez and Archibeque bought the historic Earl’s Route 66 Motor Court in 2018, following in the footsteps of Lee and Floranel Earl, and Rex and Lillian Marble, the latter of whom opened the business in 1953 as the Marble Motel. Sanchez and Archibeque made a slight change to the motel’s name, adding Route 66 to the middle of it, but the rest has remained largely true to its roots, including its colorful neon signs. The couple lives on the premises, and takes to heart their customers’ happiness.
“We try to make them part of a family. That’s how they feel, that they have met long-lost family,” Sanchez said. “They feel like they’ve stepped back into time, and they leave from here wanting to come back.”
When Joann needed help demolishing and hauling away vandalized mobile homes at the back of the property, Sanchez volunteered himself and his Bobcat skid-steer loader, clearing out several tons of debris. He believes in keeping Route 66 alive, and is awaiting instruction from Joann to see how he can help out next.
“Right now it’s just mostly looking out for the place,” Sanchez said. “Every time I go to Flagstaff I stop and see what’s been going on.”
Joann has also found camaraderie in Cindy and Antonio Jaquez, who have owned and operated Joseph City’s Jack Rabbit Trading Post since 1995. A third-generation family business, the trading post has experienced its own share of ups and downs since it opened in 1949.
Cindy recalled struggling to stock the shelves with merchandise after the 2008 financial crisis, which, among other things prompted many people to stop traveling.
“We just didn’t know if we were going to make it day by day,” she said.
By 2016, things began looking up, with the upward trend continuing all the way until this past March when the coronavirus pandemic reached northern Arizona and Jack Rabbit’s sales saw a stark drop. Although classified as an essential business due to liquor sales, Cindy and Antonio decided to temporarily shut down the trading post before reopening the second week of May.
“We had people traveling from all over the country to come for our opening day,” Cindy said. “It was amazing, but it slowed way down ever since. It’s really still quiet.
“This is definitely a hard job. Emotionally it’s hard, not knowing what’s coming is hard, but the people are amazing. We always talked about wanting to do something else, maybe selling and moving somewhere to try something else, but when all is said and done, I feel like this is the place we were meant to be, you know what I’m saying? It’s just a feeling of like a big huge family, and meeting new people that will be your lifelong friends forever. It’s a feeling that you don’t get anywhere else.”
BEST LAID PLANS
Joann’s original goal was to welcome visitors to the newly renovated Meteor City on June 6, 2020. In the wake of the pandemic, however, many aspects of readying the business have been delayed, from securing permits to assurance that in-person gatherings were safe so she could invite local artists to sell their wares as part of a vendor market.
The art market is an important aspect for Joann, who has seen the high caliber of talent in Flagstaff, and hopes to provide an affordable platform for those looking to sell their work to a traveling customer base.
“I want to give back,” she said. “Everybody should have a chance, you know? It’s an opportunity.”
Among Joann’s other plans are to pay homage to the 1984 science fiction romance Starman, which includes a scene filmed in Meteor City’s geodesic dome. A section of the dome’s interior will be dedicated to movie merchandise. One of the teepee structures next to the building will potentially be turned into an ice cream shop, as it had operated in the past.
“We’re behind her every step of the way,” Cindy said. “So many businesses are dying and going away right now, just in our little stretch from here to Flagstaff. We don’t want to see all that go, we want to see it thrive.”
Preservationist Klein, who is based out of the Phoenix area but grew up in Chicago at the eastern end of Route 66, currently works in IT, and has owned several successful businesses in the past. He doesn’t want to tout his personal accomplishments, though, and helping these owners isn’t about the money.
“I've never really made a dime off Route 66 in the last 11 years I've been on it,” Klein said. “I don't want anything. I just don't want the route to die, and it's dying. But if we could grab it and slow the bleeding until we figure something else out...
“I've always given,” he continued. “And the reason why is because we were told growing up, ‘If you do well in life, you should always give back.’ And so to me, this is a great charity. I'm saving some history and I'm helping people try to turn their lives around.”
For the Browns, they use every penny they earn from T-shirt sales posted on their Facebook page to buy paint and other supplies, and pay a portion of the electricity bill.
“We are not one of these types of people that had tons and tons of money in the bank, decided, ‘Hey, I just don’t want to work anymore, let’s come out here, and bam-o, we’re open,’” Joann said. “No, it’s going to be piece by piece by piece by piece. Call us fools, call us whatever—a lot of people would say that—but it’s worth saving, and nobody else was going to do it.”
THE ENDURING ALLURE OF THE ROAD
Despite its shiny exterior during its heyday, Route 66 didn’t escape the Wild West’s reputation for murder and racism as African American travelers relied on their Green Book to find which businesses would serve them.
In a 2018 book titled Pop 66: A Dreamy Pop Can Camera Odyssey Along Route 66, photojournalist Wes Pope wrote, “Changing attitudes about race, the treatment of Native Americans, the country going to war again and again, the ecological disaster of the Dust Bowl, the story of the Okie Exodusters—are just a few of the histories and herstories embedded in the Mother Road. Beyond the souvenir shops, there is a poverty of the land and a toughness of the people.”
The more readily accepted version of Route 66 was immortalized in songwriter Bobby Troup’s “(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66”—first recorded by the King Cole Trio in 1946. It was given the nickname the Mother Road in John Steinbeck’s 1939 novel The Grapes of Wrath, and was featured in countless movies, but Pixar’s Cars (2006) really turned the spotlight back on Route 66 after its surface shine had dimmed.
“They nailed how it is for these small towns and for these business owners, and for these people coming in who just don't get it,” Klein said. “[Director] John Lasseter absolutely nailed it. I tell people, ‘Until you’ve experienced Route 66, you'll never truly understand [the struggles].’”
As the trains roll along the tracks to the south and wild jackrabbits hop across the landscape, Joann and Michael get closer and closer to seeing their dream come true. While Joann knows it might be easier if a business person with expendable income who saw Meteor City as just another asset dedicated their time to bringing it back, she doesn’t think it should be like that.
“I think it’s supposed to be something that’s felt from the heart,” Joann said. “I know how desperately hard each and every person works along this road, and I think that’s part of [its draw for me], the total dedication. They don’t have any corporations. They don’t open, they don’t make money.
“It’s also called the Mother Road,” she added. “It just keeps kind of taking care of us.”
Follow Meteor City Trading Post on Facebook @meteorcity66 and Instagram @meteorcityroute66 for up-to-date information. Learn more about Jack Rabbit Trading Post at www.jackrabbittradingpost.com, Earl’s Route 66 Motor Court at www.earlsmotorcourt.com and Ed Klein at www.route66world.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!