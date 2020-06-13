Reviving the Mother Road: Meteor City Trading Post prepares to reopen with help from Route 66 family

“Right now it’s just mostly looking out for the place,” Sanchez said. “Every time I go to Flagstaff I stop and see what’s been going on.”

Joann has also found camaraderie in Cindy and Antonio Jaquez, who have owned and operated Joseph City’s Jack Rabbit Trading Post since 1995. A third-generation family business, the trading post has experienced its own share of ups and downs since it opened in 1949.

Cindy recalled struggling to stock the shelves with merchandise after the 2008 financial crisis, which, among other things prompted many people to stop traveling.

“We just didn’t know if we were going to make it day by day,” she said.

By 2016, things began looking up, with the upward trend continuing all the way until this past March when the coronavirus pandemic reached northern Arizona and Jack Rabbit’s sales saw a stark drop. Although classified as an essential business due to liquor sales, Cindy and Antonio decided to temporarily shut down the trading post before reopening the second week of May.

“We had people traveling from all over the country to come for our opening day,” Cindy said. “It was amazing, but it slowed way down ever since. It’s really still quiet.