Review: 'Truth Seekers' not as advertised

By day, Gus Roberts (Nick Frost) is an expert IT installer, working hard to get the newest 6G network up and running without issue. By night, he explores paranormal mysteries for his YouTube channel, Truth Seekers. It’s generally a humdrum affair. Gus hasn’t had much luck in uncovering the secrets of the cosmos, but all that’s about to change. Paired with a new partner who seems to be a magnet for forces from beyond, Gus is finally about to get a glimpse at the paranormal world he’s been searching for and uncover a decades-long supernatural conspiracy.
Truth Seekers has a much darker tone than expected. While there are laughs to be had, and a fair amount of situational comedy abounds, the focus on the dark horror theme is evident from the very first episodes. In this respect, Truth Seekers excels, expertly building tension and keeping the audience suitably uneasy as the darker parts of the tale unfold. Ultimately, this goes a long way towards making the show more engrossing and keeps the focus on the characters and their struggles against dark forces instead of just passing chuckles.
Those tuning in with hopes of seeing Nick Frost and Simon Pegg reuniting as a powerhouse comedy duo are likely to be disappointed, and it seems like a bit of a misstep that the show was promoted in this fashion. While both Frost and Pegg share some screen time, Truth Seekers doesn’t harken back to their quality buddy comedies like Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz. The promise of Frost and Pegg teaming up again may draw viewers to episode one of Truth Seekers, but for many, I expect this show won’t hit that particular mark.
Overall, the show fares well, and Truth Seekers makes for some generally engaging programming. The inaugural season plays out like an origin story, bringing the Truth Seekers together and setting up their ongoing adventures. It’s a decent strategy, though it assumes that Truth Seekers will get renewed for additional seasons. As it is, Truth Seekers leaves a lot to the imagination, and a few too many of the show’s threads are left hanging to make for a satisfying conclusion. This may not be a misstep in the context of several successful seasons, but it will make the first season readily forgettable if left to stand on its own.
