Review: 'Truth Seekers' not as advertised

Truth Seekers Created by Nick Frost and Simon Pegg Rated TV-14 AMAZON PRIME B+

By day, Gus Roberts (Nick Frost) is an expert IT installer, working hard to get the newest 6G network up and running without issue. By night, he explores paranormal mysteries for his YouTube channel, Truth Seekers. It’s generally a humdrum affair. Gus hasn’t had much luck in uncovering the secrets of the cosmos, but all that’s about to change. Paired with a new partner who seems to be a magnet for forces from beyond, Gus is finally about to get a glimpse at the paranormal world he’s been searching for and uncover a decades-long supernatural conspiracy.

Truth Seekers has a much darker tone than expected. While there are laughs to be had, and a fair amount of situational comedy abounds, the focus on the dark horror theme is evident from the very first episodes. In this respect, Truth Seekers excels, expertly building tension and keeping the audience suitably uneasy as the darker parts of the tale unfold. Ultimately, this goes a long way towards making the show more engrossing and keeps the focus on the characters and their struggles against dark forces instead of just passing chuckles.