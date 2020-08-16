Responding to an extended disaster: The unseen heroes of the economic crisis brought on by COVID-19

Imagine that in mid-March you suddenly lost your job, or had your hours at work cut dramatically. By April 1st your rent is due, you’ve spent most of your savings on basic everyday expenses like food, housing, medication, your phone bill and car payment. Many of your family members are in the same position. What would you do?
Thousands of our neighbors faced the very real possibility of going hungry and losing of their homes this past spring. The number of people in Coconino County seeking unemployment insurance rose by 4,000%.
A skilled, creative and hardworking group of leaders from Safety Net Service organizations responded to the exponential increase in the demand for food, shelter and other forms of assistance. The leadership, staff and volunteers adapted and innovated, shifting resources and finding ways to provide an effective safety net. With support from Coconino County and United Way of Northern Arizona, the directors of these agencies formed the Social Safety Net Services Coalition to establish a way to identify gaps, coordinate service delivery and ensure resources were directed where they were most needed.
This economic disaster is far from over; some even predict a “Greater Recession.” The nonprofit—or what I like to call “social profit”—sector and some key governmental partners have transformed conditions in our community. Every day they change lives.
Thank you to the hundreds of staff and volunteers who serve others, who risk exposure to COVID-19, who work long hours and who never stop problem-solving to meet the community’s needs.
Thank you to the donors who support this stellar work. This crisis is truly an extended disaster. We need to appreciate the heroic effort and make donations as we can. And please take time to thank the incredible staff and volunteers of all the social profit organizations across our County. To see a list of these resources, go to www.coconino.az.gov/SocialServicesResourceGuide.
Kerry Blume, a consultant and coach, is the CEO Emeritus of United Way of Northern Arizona
