Resources abound for northern Arizona cancer patients and survivors

“You never know how you’re going to feel and I think your emotions also change depending on what part of the cancer journey you’re on,” Sheppard said. “For me, the first part was just literally getting through it, going to your appointments, getting through treatment; it’s just perseverance. Then post treatment and survivorship you go through another emotional kind of crossroads, what do I do now, how do I feel.”

That’s where Cancer Support Community Arizona comes in.

Sheppard said she felt ready to connect with other cancer survivors once she had completed her treatment, and CSCAZ was there to guide the way with numerous support groups, activities and even support for family members.

The Phoenix-based nonprofit expanded its free services to northern Arizona last year with Dr. Sandi Perez leading efforts to open the Flagstaff office and connect with local cancer patients.

“The thing that I really appreciate about Dr. Perez and the Cancer Support Community is if you see something that’s not offered on their page and you need a resource, just ask,” Sheppard said.

Even with COVID-19 preventing in-person support groups and other gatherings for survivors, CSCAZ has worked hard to support the relationships that have formed within the community.