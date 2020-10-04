Resources abound for northern Arizona cancer patients and survivors

During a routine mammogram in 2018, Flagstaff resident May Sheppard’s doctor found irregular masses in the X-rays. She was diagnosed with lobular breast cancer, or invasive lobular carcinoma, a type of breast cancer that begins in the milk-producing glands of the breast and accounts for about 10-15% of all invasive breast cancers.
The mammogram caught the cancer early, and Sheppard was able to quickly move forward with a bilateral mastectomy followed by chemotherapy and radiation treatments.
“I know everyone’s cancer journey is different, but I feel really lucky to have the folks I did on my team, and that I was able to stay within my community to get treatment,” she said.
Cancer Centers of Northern Arizona Healthcare offers a breast cancer clinic in partnership with Flagstaff Surgical Associates, Northern Arizona Radiology and Arizona Oncology which allows patients to meet with their surgeon, radiologist and oncologist concurrently in order to discuss the various services they will receive throughout the different phases of treatment.
Sheppard said she especially appreciated the help of Nancy Foreman, nurse navigator with CCNAH, who was able to guide Sheppard to make informed decisions when faced with an overwhelming amount of oncological terms and choices for care.
“I call Nancy a gift from the universe,” she said.
Sheppard also decided to have breast reconstruction surgery after her mastectomy. Dr. Adam Boettcher of Plastic Surgeons of Northern Arizona worked closely with her surgeon, Flagstaff Surgical Associates’ Dr. Kate Preston, to ensure the best care possible for her individual case.
“They were a fabulous supportive team and both of them have a lot of experience in breast health and reconstruction,” Sheppard said, and their expertise was a comfort during the healing process when it presented a bit of a challenge. “At times it was super uncomfortable but I’m glad that it worked out really well.”
And breast cancer survivors make up a significant portion of PSNA’s patient base.
“We play a really important role in their recovery as far as just getting back to normal and feeling comfortable again,” Nikki Bonderud, cosmetic patient coordinator with PSNA, said.
“Everyone’s so different with their cases, but we’re with them every step of the way for their reconstruction,” Bonderud continued. “It’s a very long process, so it helps the doctors are really attentive and help our patients go through that process of weekly checkups or fills with our expanders. You can definitely see more of a pep in their step after it’s completed.”
For Sheppard and other cancer survivors, the treatment and optional reconstruction marks just the beginning of the long physical and mental recovery process.
“You never know how you’re going to feel and I think your emotions also change depending on what part of the cancer journey you’re on,” Sheppard said. “For me, the first part was just literally getting through it, going to your appointments, getting through treatment; it’s just perseverance. Then post treatment and survivorship you go through another emotional kind of crossroads, what do I do now, how do I feel.”
That’s where Cancer Support Community Arizona comes in.
Sheppard said she felt ready to connect with other cancer survivors once she had completed her treatment, and CSCAZ was there to guide the way with numerous support groups, activities and even support for family members.
The Phoenix-based nonprofit expanded its free services to northern Arizona last year with Dr. Sandi Perez leading efforts to open the Flagstaff office and connect with local cancer patients.
“The thing that I really appreciate about Dr. Perez and the Cancer Support Community is if you see something that’s not offered on their page and you need a resource, just ask,” Sheppard said.
Even with COVID-19 preventing in-person support groups and other gatherings for survivors, CSCAZ has worked hard to support the relationships that have formed within the community.
“I just got an outreach phone call to see how I was doing and what sort of help I might need during this time as a survivor and that’s pretty amazing to me,” Sheppard said.
Monthly newsletters, live Zoom events and pre-recorded webinars are also available for support. Sheppard said she was hesitant at first to try the virtual services after benefiting from in-person groups and yoga classes, but she said it’s translated well to the virtual realm.
For those near the beginning of their cancer journey, Sheppard encourages reaching out to survivors for advice and support.
“You don’t know what you need to know yet,” she said. “If you have the energy, there are people who really would like to share their insights with you, and it can be on a big emotional level or just a list of things that are handy when you go to the chemo room.
“When you’re a survivor you want to bring awareness and help others. I always [say], for anyone who’s getting a mammogram, I’ll give them a ride and buy them a coffee. I’m so grateful to mine for finding the cancer early.”
