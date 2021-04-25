Resonate Collective offers sacred space in Flagstaff

Resonate tentatively began offering small classes this past October and has kept outreach to a minimum while establishing a strong core community of like-minded individuals.

“When Jan and I started, we didn't want to have a huge grand opening and be like, ‘Hey, everybody come gather in this space while there’s a virus going around,” McCleester said. “So we've just been kind of low key about it.”

As of now, weekly class schedules are regularly posted on Instagram @resonate.collective and include yoga practices like Mysore Ashtanga, which focuses on movement and breath in a modern form of classical Indian yoga, and Jivamukti, which comes from the Sanskrit word jivanmuktih meaning “liberation while living,” as well as chi gong, kung fu, sound baths and more.

“As more people come in here and practice, it's going to raise the vibration of the place even more, and everyone that comes here loves it so far,” McCleester said. “And we're always constantly making improvements and trying to make it have a better flow for any teachers that come in or students. There's no way that this is my place, you know, it's a collective for the people in the community.”

She recently completed her 500-hour yoga teacher training, but has been developing her spiritual practice for more than two decades.