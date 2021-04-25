Resonate Collective offers sacred space in Flagstaff

Suffice to say it’s been a difficult year for the people of the world. But with so much going on in our lives and physical health concerns constantly at the front of the mind, it’s more important than ever to pay attention to mental health.
Resonate Collective opened late last year with a focus on spirituality in yoga and movement practices to help people get through difficult times and celebrate the positives.
“No matter how certain we think things are, change is the only constant,” co-owner Heather McCleester said of what she’s learned from the pandemic. “We can always count on things to change, and by having that strong spiritual core, we’re more able to flow with things as they come into our lives and try to find some sort of peace. I know if I didn't have a spiritual practice, I would have been screwed.”
McCleester, who also owns Potion Tea & Bakery two blocks south of Resonate, said she jumped at the opportunity to be involved with the studio when she was approached with the idea. Other co-owners who have worked to create the sacred space include Jan Michael Meade, a massage therapist and energy worker who has facilitated Ritual Reset, a sound healing and meditation, for several years in town; Jayne Lee, owner of Human Nature Dance Studio which shares the same space as Resonate; and Chris Latham, owner of Flagstaff Ashtanga Yoga.
Resonate tentatively began offering small classes this past October and has kept outreach to a minimum while establishing a strong core community of like-minded individuals.
“When Jan and I started, we didn't want to have a huge grand opening and be like, ‘Hey, everybody come gather in this space while there’s a virus going around,” McCleester said. “So we've just been kind of low key about it.”
As of now, weekly class schedules are regularly posted on Instagram @resonate.collective and include yoga practices like Mysore Ashtanga, which focuses on movement and breath in a modern form of classical Indian yoga, and Jivamukti, which comes from the Sanskrit word jivanmuktih meaning “liberation while living,” as well as chi gong, kung fu, sound baths and more.
“As more people come in here and practice, it's going to raise the vibration of the place even more, and everyone that comes here loves it so far,” McCleester said. “And we're always constantly making improvements and trying to make it have a better flow for any teachers that come in or students. There's no way that this is my place, you know, it's a collective for the people in the community.”
She recently completed her 500-hour yoga teacher training, but has been developing her spiritual practice for more than two decades.
“It's about connecting with the divine and seeing who we truly are at our soul level versus all the stuff that society tells us we are, or our family or anybody else,” McCleester said. “Having that inner knowing, that spiritual core, I think is so important. I started practicing yoga and really developing my spirituality around 17.”
She added nature is also a strong influence in her life: “Some people might say they're not spiritual or they're just more geared towards scientific facts, but even just being in nature will help to foster that connection to the divine.”
As breezy weather makes way for sunny days, summer may bring the opportunity for a grand opening celebration as well as hybrid classes using the outdoor space in front of the studio, but the owners are keeping in mind pandemic restrictions can always change at a moment’s notice. All anyone can do is just take it day by day.