Resilient Matriarchy: An intimate experience for a digital world

Yazzie wrote in the artist statement which begins the exhibit that this space becomes a collective form of healing through migration and, in ways, a decolonization. In work like Wapaha’s photography, the ways in which Indigenous women hold humor as a weapon against colonization is captured. In utilizing humor, these artists are actively denying stereotypes that have portrayed Indigenous women as merely silent and serious figures. Photographers like Edward S. Curtis, known most for his staging of Indigenous women living in the Pacific Northwest, have long been a culprit in prolonging this stereotype. Wapaha’s “500+ Years and We are still laughing at the White Man” is a stunning photograph of two women laughing with what appears to be a reflection as if one is looking at the image through a glass frame. Her work reclaims the people she portrays.

“Every community I’ve come into contact with has come out in color or humor and I think that speaks volumes about resiliency of ourselves as women and coming matriarchs of our families. We find that colorfulness of a dire situation,” Yazzie said. “A lot of it might be black and white and with color here and there, but somehow and someway, we try to find the good in the bad.”