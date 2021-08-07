Research thrives at NAU

NAU students and professors are out in the field conducting research every day, The focus of their work ranges from forests and animals to geologic activity and critical communities in northern Arizona.

One such example is the important work led by Fatemeh Afghah, Peter Fulé and Abolfazl Razl. The trio are studying ways to effectively use drones to track forest fires. This research will enable wildfire crews to gain better information when they are attacking fires in the forests surrounding Flagstaff and throughout northern Arizona, giving them the upperhand when it comes to protecting our communities.

Researchers at the Institute for Tribal Environmental Professionals are working with local Native American tribes to study pesticides and other contaminants in water and the resultant increase in cancer rates among tribal members. These projects not only collect needed data and offer solutions to the tribes and the local government, but they also make it possible for Native American researchers return back to their own communities to work.

NAU researchers also collaborate with other organizations throughout the City of Flagstaff. The Economic Policy Institute worked with Coconino County to provide up-to-date information about local businesses’ attitudes and performance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.