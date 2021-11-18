Reposado
Hi, I'm Reposado! I'm a super cute and sweet puppy looking for my forever home. My adoption fee is $250... View on PetFinder
Work continues this week on a city pilot project to improve safety on several bike lanes within Flagstaff.
Come next year, Flagstaff’s Barnes & Noble location will be shutting down to make room for a new Goodwill outlet.
I was devastated when I read that Barnes & Noble in Flagstaff didn't get their lease renewed and that they will close their doors Jan. 23.…
In late October I saw what I’m sure was the last Turkey Vulture and final Painted Lady butterfly of the year migrating southward over the Muse…
Lowell Observatory will hold off on pursuing congressional legislation that would alter federal restrictions on more than 600 acres of propert…
COVID metrics have decreased in Coconino County for the second week in a row, according to a dashboard data report released Nov. 12. While the…
McDonald's Egg McMuffin is turning 50 years old, and it's giving the breakfast sandwich a price to match.
The Coconino Panthers kept their football season hopes alive Friday with a 26-7 victory over the Flagstaff Eagles at the Walkup Skydome in bot…
In a blow to President Biden's vaccine mandate, a federal court declined Friday to lift its stay on the vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers.
The Coconino Panthers girls and Flagstaff boys cross country teams won the AIA Division III and II state cross country championships, respecti…