Reported Arizona deaths from outbreak exceed 300

PHOENIX (AP) — The number of Arizona deaths linked to the coronavirus outbreak has surpassed 300, officials said Wednesday.

The state Department of Health Services reported at least 304 deaths, an increase of 11 from the previous day. and at least 7,202 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 254 from Tuesday.

Deaths have been steadily increasing since Gov. Doug Ducey issued his stay-at-home order late last month.

The data, however, apparently doesn't provide a clear answer. The state has seen lower numbers of suspected cases in hospital emergency rooms, but hasn't experienced a downward trajectory of cases over two weeks or a drop in the percentage of positive tests.

Those are key metrics the Trump administration has set for states to decide whether to start easing restrictions designed to stop the spread of the virus.

The state tracks confirmed cases, but a lack of testing and the fact that many people have few or no symptoms means the number of cases could be much higher. The state plans a testing blitz over the next three Saturdays where it hopes to test as many as 20,000 people each day.