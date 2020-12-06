Reindeer, Arctic wolves and black bears, oh my! A guided excursion through Bearizona

Nestled in the forested hills near Williams, visitors will find the coveted nature reserve Bearizona, which is home to dozens of stunning wildlife rescues inhabiting the 160-acreage property. Just a 30-minute drive west of Flagstaff, the accessible destination awaits all who seek adventure and a little bit of whimsy.
Worthy of its five-year winning streak in multiple categories for Best of Flag, this family-friendly attraction is an impressive drive-through wildlife park that offers a high quality interactive experience with some of nature’s most fascinating creatures. Upon arrival, visitors will encounter a family-like crew of employees who offer stellar customer service and a sense of genuine gladness, which is just as refreshing as the wintery mountain air.
Program Animals Supervisor (and my tour guide for the day) Kyle Alexander brought me straight to the awesome otter habitat first where Louie, Isaac, Juan and Dip swam to us in an adorable flurry as soon as they heard Alexander’s voice. It was so cool to witness animals onsite all day long respond to him when he called them each by name. While extremely knowledgeable in his field, Alexander also possessed a true love and respect for the creatures in his care. Ranging from badgers with big personalities to stunning jaguars residing in luxurious living quarters, each animal here has their own story and caregivers who, come rain or shine, are dedicated to their role as ambassadors for their furry friends.
On top of the hard work involved in caring for nature’s precious commodities, the park excels in providing exciting encounters on foot and on wheels. And, if visitors get the munchies, the park also offers a visually captivating dining hall and full bar to satiate all their hunger needs. Though features such as bus tours and educational animal shows are currently on hold due to COVID-19, a visit to the park could easily still take up an entire day and leave one satisfied with all there is to see. Though the pandemic created unique challenges, things have been “business as usual” as workers continued showing up daily for the needs of the park’s wildlife. As things have slowly picked back up, Bearizona’s dedicated employees has been pleased to see the business continue to thrive.
During the walk-through portion of the visit, children and adults alike will be dazzled by the three little bears Crockett, Hanna and Sky. (They were named after the Boone and Crockett ranch where they were found, animal conservationist Jack Hanna who has supported Bearizona through rescuing grizzlies and after Montana, the Big Sky Country.) These grizzly siblings were rescued in June after they sadly lost their mother and are currently awaiting their new 40,000-square-foot habitat to better accommodate their rapid growth. But perhaps the neatest part of the whole experience is the drive-through portion where visitors come face-to-face with massive black bears in their forested expanses. It ‘s an incredible experience and perhaps even a little nerve-wracking as not many people can say they’ve been that close to a bear before—let alone six of them all around the vehicle. Rest assured, however, visitors’ safety is of the utmost importance.
It is no surprise why this place has received such positive attention, and on behalf of the Bearizona team, Alexander expressed deep gratitude in winning the BOF award for best place to take kids and best local attraction. He added the park strives for excellence in every way imaginable and employees never stop seeking out opportunities to improve and learn.
Personally, I was extremely impressed by the entire operation. As a mom to a young kid, I think this is a spectacular place to take children. Not only does it provide up-close wildlife encounters, but the architecture and carefully crafted artistry that goes into every detail of the property creates a magical feeling that would excite any child. Wyoming artist Jonathan “The Bear Man” Labenne is responsible for every detailed backdrop visitors see throughout the park, including the arched entrance darning lifelike sculptures of animals.
Having grown up going to theme parks throughout my youth, I was brought back in time and felt like a kid again. Bearizona is truly the Disneyland of zoos. Open year-round, and with reasonably priced admission fees, this wonderland is the perfect excursion for adventurers and families alike.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!