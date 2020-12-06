Reindeer, Arctic wolves and black bears, oh my! A guided excursion through Bearizona

On top of the hard work involved in caring for nature’s precious commodities, the park excels in providing exciting encounters on foot and on wheels. And, if visitors get the munchies, the park also offers a visually captivating dining hall and full bar to satiate all their hunger needs. Though features such as bus tours and educational animal shows are currently on hold due to COVID-19, a visit to the park could easily still take up an entire day and leave one satisfied with all there is to see. Though the pandemic created unique challenges, things have been “business as usual” as workers continued showing up daily for the needs of the park’s wildlife. As things have slowly picked back up, Bearizona’s dedicated employees has been pleased to see the business continue to thrive.

During the walk-through portion of the visit, children and adults alike will be dazzled by the three little bears Crockett, Hanna and Sky. (They were named after the Boone and Crockett ranch where they were found, animal conservationist Jack Hanna who has supported Bearizona through rescuing grizzlies and after Montana, the Big Sky Country.) These grizzly siblings were rescued in June after they sadly lost their mother and are currently awaiting their new 40,000-square-foot habitat to better accommodate their rapid growth. But perhaps the neatest part of the whole experience is the drive-through portion where visitors come face-to-face with massive black bears in their forested expanses. It ‘s an incredible experience and perhaps even a little nerve-wracking as not many people can say they’ve been that close to a bear before—let alone six of them all around the vehicle. Rest assured, however, visitors’ safety is of the utmost importance.