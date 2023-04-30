No one wants to think twice about where we will get health care when we need it most. Here at Northern Arizona Healthcare, we’re pleased to be planning an innovative, best-in-class hospital and associated medical campus that will serve all of northern Arizona for the next 50 years.

In fact, we’re asking for the Flagstaff City Council to consider our proposed Health and Wellness Village on May 2 and May 16, and we couldn’t be more excited about how this will maximize health care delivery and expand health care services in northern Arizona. Better care closer to home is meaningful. Whether you live in Flagstaff or Tuba City, we want to reduce your trips to Phoenix for specialty care. We know our proposal is the best way to do so.

I’ve had the pleasure of serving our Flagstaff community as a nurse for over 23 years now. The majority of that time was spent in the Flagstaff Emergency Department. My 18 years in the ED afforded me the opportunity to provide a spectrum of care to our community and truly learn who Flagstaff is.

During that time, it became incredibly clear to me I had chosen to serve a phenomenal community. A place where family comes first, neighbors care about one another, health and wellness are a priority and where everyone strives to find a way outdoors.

Over the past three years, I’ve had the honor to serve as the chief nursing officer for our health system. To say managing a health system during a global pandemic has been challenging is an understatement. However, these years and experiences have led me to understand in new ways exactly how critical it is that our hospital is well-built and prepared for the health care challenges of tomorrow.

NAH is invested in the betterment and well-being of the communities and the people we serve, whether you see us regularly for ongoing care, or rely on us to be there for you in an emergency. Our proposed Health and Wellness Village will create a space that is safer and more conducive to healing. It will be a space that will benefit our patients, the community, and our nurses, physicians and techs who work tirelessly to provide the best care.

We’re not just planning for the next 10 years, we’re planning for the next 50 years. We’re planning for the future health care needs of the people living in Flagstaff and northern Arizona. We’re planning so that we can advance health care technologies, so that we can care for a growing population, so that we can recruit and retain the best health care professionals and so that all of our patients have a private room to benefit their healing.

Our staff deserve a campus where they can spend time in nature during their breaks to recharge. The people of northern Arizona deserve a Health and Wellness Village designed to ensure safe, high-quality, patient-centered care well into the future. We are excited to bring that to you.