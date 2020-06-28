Red Mountain exposed: An unusual view of a cinder cone

The trail gradually rises toward the mountain and the “amphitheater” nestled at the base of 800-foot reddish-brown cliffs. The creation of the amphitheater is shrouded in mystery to geologists. How it happened, they don’t entirely know. The trail dips into a wash, and we follow the wash in between cinder mounds toward the shade of the amphitheater. Before we arrive at the large hollow, I suggest we climb the cinders to the east to get a better view of the volcanic field that stretches across the plateau. Hiking up loose cinders is a chore, with every two steps up leading to a brutal slide back, over and over, until the lungs burn. Eventually, we hit the ridge and are rewarded with a higher view of Red Mountain and an unobstructed view toward Slate Mountain, Kendrick Mountain and the San Francisco Peaks. The panoramic view, complete with dancing clouds gathering steam for a monsoon rain, takes the breath away.