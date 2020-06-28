Red Mountain exposed: An unusual view of a cinder cone

Thick-trunked junipers and stunted pinyon pines bathe in sunlight as the sky builds with fattening monsoon clouds. A stiff breeze dries the sweat on the back of the neck, keeps the body cool and aggressive flies at bay.
Reddish dirt coats the shoes, and the thick fragrance of mountain flowers tickle the nose. A rusted iron cut, as if a giant used a cleaver on the landscape, bisects the mountain and reveals the fascinating geologic beauty that typifies this part of northern Arizona.
My work colleague and friend Evan Burris and I are on the trail at Red Mountain. It is an easy outing west of Flagstaff that few people make, opting instead to stay in the car and head for the Grand Canyon.
They are missing out.
According to information from the U.S. Geological Survey, Red Mountain is a 740,000-year-old cinder cone volcano situated among hundreds of other cinder cones in the San Francisco Volcanic Field. Unlike most cinder cone volcanoes, Red Mountain’s guts are exposed to the world, revealing the geologic processes that took place in creating the rugged landscape.
The trail gradually rises toward the mountain and the “amphitheater” nestled at the base of 800-foot reddish-brown cliffs. The creation of the amphitheater is shrouded in mystery to geologists. How it happened, they don’t entirely know. The trail dips into a wash, and we follow the wash in between cinder mounds toward the shade of the amphitheater. Before we arrive at the large hollow, I suggest we climb the cinders to the east to get a better view of the volcanic field that stretches across the plateau. Hiking up loose cinders is a chore, with every two steps up leading to a brutal slide back, over and over, until the lungs burn. Eventually, we hit the ridge and are rewarded with a higher view of Red Mountain and an unobstructed view toward Slate Mountain, Kendrick Mountain and the San Francisco Peaks. The panoramic view, complete with dancing clouds gathering steam for a monsoon rain, takes the breath away.
Birdsong and insect buzz play on the breeze, and as Evan and I stroll through the dense brush clinging for dear life on the ridge’s cindery soil, we spot deer and antelope scat.
After a heart-thumping descent of sliding and slipping, we land back in the wash, climb a small ladder and head into the amphitheater. The area is filled with large, stone structures called “hoodoos” topped with solid rocks for hats. The cliff walls are pockmarked with holes and little caves, which according to the USGS, is the result of water and wind erosion. Green, sandstone red and dark grays are featured in nature’s color palette here. The amphitheater is cooler than the sun-exposed hike from the trailhead.
We hike along the sandy trail to the southeastern corner. Evan shows me a chimney of rock that we climb to get interesting views of the exposed volcanic material worn nearly smooth in areas by running water.
Other hikers sit in shaded areas and gaze at the unusual rock formations all around. Clouds, white and graying with rain, pass overhead making the light in the amphitheater dance.
I marvel at the surreal imagination of the creative force used to make Red Mountain. We gaze about with mouths open and eyes wide. Once rested from the heat and renewed with water, we head back.
As Evan and I amble to the trailhead, we come upon a man with children. They stare at the ground and point at a horned toad scurrying through the duff and stones. Evan scoops up the small reptile and holds it out for the children to touch. They approach cautiously, not entirely sure if it’s all right to touch the fearsome-looking little creature. A hand reaches out and brushes the barbs on the toad’s skin.
“The horns are soft,” says one little boy, surprised.
After the children have their fill, Evan sets the horned toad in a shaded spot off the trail, and we head on our way back to the car.
I make the decision to return on a cloudless, moonless night. The hoodoos will make a wonderful photographic landscape against the immensity of the Milky Way.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!