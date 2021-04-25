Recycle More, Recycle Right

One of the easiest ways to reduce your footprint is by recycling. Nearly all of us have access to recycling service, which means that all we need to do is sort waste and recyclables into the right bin.

Not sure what can be recycled? In general, you can recycle your paper, metal cans and cardboard, as well as plastic bottles, jugs and jars—just make sure they are clean and empty. If you’re ever unsure about whether an item can be recycled, take two minutes to look it up on Flagstaff’s Recycling Guide at www.RecyclebyCity.com/Flagstaff. You can even take a short quiz to test your recycling knowledge and sign up for collection reminders, so you never miss a trash, recycling or bulky pickup.