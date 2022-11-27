Recognizing Gateway Drugs

In some cases, a handful of drugs that teens think of as less dangerous can lead to a lifetime of abuse and dependency. Here’s how it can happen.

Using so-called “gateway drugs” doesn’t guarantee that someone will one day trade up for more dangerous things like cocaine, methamphetamines, fentanyl or heroin. In fact, research shows that it doesn’t in the vast majority of cases. Different people are triggered by a mixture of genetics, family history and personality. Still, those who use hard drugs will often describe a journey toward their addiction which begins in some everyday places.

The most common gateway drugs are the easiest to get for those teens looking to experiment, including alcohol, tobacco and marijuana. Any one of them can open the door for cripplingly addictive habits for teens whose central nervous systems are still developing. Together, they can also work as a ladder to more serious illegal substances.

TOBACCO

Tobacco is typically the first drug tried by teens who end up addicted to illegal substances, in a sequence of usage that the U.S. Department of Education says moves to alcohol, then to marijuana and finally to harder drugs. Addiction only deepens the earlier someone starts smoking, according to both the U.S. Center for Disease Control and the Department of Education. Becoming addicted to nicotine can also work as a dress rehearsal for more damaging behaviors later on.

ALCOHOL

Research shows that some 90% of teens have experimented with alcohol by the time they graduate from high school. Social pressures lead many to lean on alcohol as a coping mechanism to deal with anxiety, but the dangers — even for the young and healthy — are very real. Teen drinkers may be stunting their brain development, while finding themselves struggling with impulse control and decision making. They are also putting themselves at risk of dependency.

MARIJUANA

The National Institute on Drug Abuse states that cannabinoids may decrease our brain’s reaction to dopamine over time, making it harder to experience the same highs into adulthood. At some point, users may look for something stronger to fill the gap. That’s why various epidemiological studies have reported that chronic marijuana use can increase certain users’ vulnerability to harder drugs.