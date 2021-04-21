Since May of 2020, Flagstaff continues to experience significantly low inventory, dramatically high demand and even higher sales prices. Regardless, this hasn’t slowed the market and with spring here an even greater increase in the market frenzy is expected. The first quarter of 2021 had a total of 306 residential units to sell, only three less units sold compared to the first quarter of 2021. The median sales price was $480,000 (up 20% from 1Q 2020), and sellers received a median sales price of $3,500 more than asking price. For single family homes (67% of residential sales), 206 sold with a median sales price of $540,000, a slight decrease from November 2020’s record median sales price of $558,000. There was a 3% increase in single family home sales for March 2021 compared to March 2020, with the median sales price up by 27%, or by over $118,000 at $553,000.
Despite ending March 2021 with single family homes’ months supply of inventory down by 89% and a 47% reduction in available homes on the market compared to the March 2020, there’s a 85% increase in properties currently under contract, proving that what is available is moving and quite quickly with the median cumulative days on market at just 39 days. The second quarter tends to bring more homes to the market are beginning to trickle in slowly, but as of April 9, 2021, Flagstaff has only 88 total residential units with a median list price of $709,000. Of the 88 units, the 65 single-family homes have a median list price of $900,000. The continuation of multiple offers, buyers waiving contingencies, sellers selecting their mode of success and lender’s offering great loan options has this new territory of Flagstaff’s real estate market treading along a path that is likely going to be the new norm until more inventory becomes available.
Housing communities currently planning and/or building new units include Timber Sky—with floor plans starting in the low $200,000s—Flagstaff Meadows in Bellemont, Presidio in the Pines, Trail’s End, Woodshire on Butler, Crestview, Pinnacle Pines, Forest Springs, Switzer Canyon, Aspen Ridge and Juniper Point.
Looking ahead, Scottsdale-based Symmetry Companies purchased just over 400 acres of state trust land in Flagstaff at auction at the end of 2020, with development expected to begin in 2023. The land is located south of Interstate 40 and spans an area just northwest of Pine Canyon, another development owned and managed by Symmetry, which specializes in luxury, resort residential communities. Symmetry purchased the land in partnership with local developer Capstone Homes for $10.5 million. The state sold the property to support K-12 and higher education within Arizona.
Other projects include a Marble Canyon village resort proposed by California-based Hansji Corporation and the Foster family, which has owned property in the area including the Marble Canyon Lodge and Trading Post since the 1950s. The project, which covers 162 acres, received unanimous support from the Coconino County Board of Supervisors this past March. It plans to include 62 motor lodge units, 92 guestroom units, 31 village units and six workforce apartments.