Since May of 2020, Flagstaff continues to experience significantly low inventory, dramatically high demand and even higher sales prices. Regardless, this hasn’t slowed the market and with spring here an even greater increase in the market frenzy is expected. The first quarter of 2021 had a total of 306 residential units to sell, only three less units sold compared to the first quarter of 2021. The median sales price was $480,000 (up 20% from 1Q 2020), and sellers received a median sales price of $3,500 more than asking price. For single family homes (67% of residential sales), 206 sold with a median sales price of $540,000, a slight decrease from November 2020’s record median sales price of $558,000. There was a 3% increase in single family home sales for March 2021 compared to March 2020, with the median sales price up by 27%, or by over $118,000 at $553,000.

Despite ending March 2021 with single family homes’ months supply of inventory down by 89% and a 47% reduction in available homes on the market compared to the March 2020, there’s a 85% increase in properties currently under contract, proving that what is available is moving and quite quickly with the median cumulative days on market at just 39 days. The second quarter tends to bring more homes to the market are beginning to trickle in slowly, but as of April 9, 2021, Flagstaff has only 88 total residential units with a median list price of $709,000. Of the 88 units, the 65 single-family homes have a median list price of $900,000. The continuation of multiple offers, buyers waiving contingencies, sellers selecting their mode of success and lender’s offering great loan options has this new territory of Flagstaff’s real estate market treading along a path that is likely going to be the new norm until more inventory becomes available.