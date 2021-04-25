Real estate remains competitive

Since May of 2020, Flagstaff continues to experience significantly low inventory, dramatically high demand and even higher sales prices. Regardless, this hasn’t slowed the market and with spring here an even greater increase in the market frenzy is expected. The first quarter of 2021 had a total of 306 residential units to sell, only three less units sold compared to the first quarter of 2021. The median sales price was $480,000 (up 20% from 1Q 2020), and sellers received a median sales price of $3,500 more than asking price. For single family homes (67% of residential sales), 206 sold with a median sales price of $540,000, a slight decrease from November 2020’s record median sales price of $558,000. There was a 3% increase in single family home sales for March 2021 compared to March 2020, with the median sales price up by 27%, or by over $118,000 at $553,000.
Despite ending March 2021 with single family homes’ months supply of inventory down by 89% and a 47% reduction in available homes on the market compared to the March 2020, there’s a 85% increase in properties currently under contract, proving that what is available is moving and quite quickly with the median cumulative days on market at just 39 days. The second quarter tends to bring more homes to the market are beginning to trickle in slowly, but as of April 9, 2021, Flagstaff has only 88 total residential units with a median list price of $709,000. Of the 88 units, the 65 single-family homes have a median list price of $900,000. The continuation of multiple offers, buyers waiving contingencies, sellers selecting their mode of success and lender’s offering great loan options has this new territory of Flagstaff’s real estate market treading along a path that is likely going to be the new norm until more inventory becomes available.
Another housing trend in the local market is sustainable building. In 2003, Coconino County and community members created the Coconino County Sustainable Building Program (CCSBP) as a resource for residents who want to increase the sustainability and resilience of their homes. The program is voluntary and provides free services and resources, including a sustainable building certification program for guidance during the design and building processes.
Over the past decade, the CCSBP has seen the interest in sustainable building grow from just a few hundred community members to serving thousands of residents annually. Currently, there are more than 250 CCSBP certified homes and buildings throughout Coconino County. Although “green” homes or “high-performance” homes can often cost more up front, it is important to remember that they will save the homeowner more money in the long run, in operating costs and lower maintenance. Energy efficient homes can reduce energy costs by about 40 percent, which equals money savings and increased home occupant comfort.
Flagstaff’s housing market presents unique challenges in the fair valuation of sustainable and high-performance homes. The program is currently working with local partners to promote higher valuation of high performance and sustainable buildings within the local real estate market, using the Appraisal Institutes’ Residential Green Addendum as a tool. The creation of a Green Northern Arizona’s Multiple Listing Service (MLS) has also been a great addition; realtors and homeowners can now input these features when selling a home, making it easier to identify and value green homes in our area. Education and training on these new resources is being provided by the Northern Arizona Association of Realtors and the County’s Sustainable Building Program.
Market analysis written by Melinda Morfin of Northern Arizona Association of REALTORS® and Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert. Sustainable housing information provided by Amanda Acheson and Nina Schmidt from Coconino County Community Development's Sustainable Building Program.