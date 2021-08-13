 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reader submissions welcomed for 9/11 anniversary
0 comments

Reader submissions welcomed for 9/11 anniversary

  • 0

We've put out the call on our Facebook page, but not everyone uses social media, so: we're looking for readers who would like to share their memories of 9/11 as the 20th anniversary approaches.

Were you or someone you know connected to the attack on the Twin Towers? Did you participate in vigils or rallies in Flagstaff at the time? Or do you just have a strong recollection of where you were when you heard what was happening? Please send us an email with your story at news@azdailysun.com for potential use in a couple articles in September.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)