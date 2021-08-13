Reader submissions welcomed for 9/11 anniversary

We've put out the call on our Facebook page, but not everyone uses social media, so: we're looking for readers who would like to share their memories of 9/11 as the 20th anniversary approaches.

Were you or someone you know connected to the attack on the Twin Towers? Did you participate in vigils or rallies in Flagstaff at the time? Or do you just have a strong recollection of where you were when you heard what was happening? Please send us an email with your story at news@azdailysun.com for potential use in a couple articles in September.