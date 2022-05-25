Pulse: June 2-July 2

ONGOING
County Courthouse Lawn:
Yoga on the Lawn. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Holly White is guiding yoga aficionados and amateurs alike on a meditative journey every Saturday from 9 AM to 10 AM. There is a $5 fee for drop-ins, so make sure to bring some cash along with your yoga mat and towel.
The Runway Flagstaff:
Flagstaff Unleashed. A Drag Extravaganza. Every Saturday. Drag queens and kings bring outstanding music and dance performances. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. 30 S. San Francisco St.
Flagstaff City Hall:
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. Celebrate your community and the hard work of its regional small growers and small businesses at the farmer’s market every Sunday. 8 a.m-12 p.m.
Thu/6.2
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Paula Poundstone. Witty and spontaneous comedian. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Visible Difference:
Through September. All-levels Watercolor Painting with Karel Armstrong. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $50. 116 S. Beaver St. 928-774-3349.
Oeno Wine Lounge:
Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 p.m. to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.
Museum Club:
Free swing dancing lessons. Learn the Lindy Hop in inclusive and beginner friendly classes at 7 pm every Thursday.
Fri/6.3
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
David Bromberg Quintet. Multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter, returns to the stage with his band. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Downtown Flagstaff:
First Friday Art Walk. Join us between 5:00p.m.-8:00 p.m. for a series of special art exhibitions from local vendors, live music and more.
Museum Club:
Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing country and top 40 hits from 8 p.m.
Sat/6.4
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
The Zookeepers. A great night of country music and dancing. $5 entry fee at the door. 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Wheeler Park:
Flagstaff Hullabaloo Festival. Celebrate all things Flagstaff at this year’s Hullabaloo festival. Saturday’s shows run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Fort Tuthill Disc Golf Course:
6th Annual Huckin’ for Hearts Disc Golf Tournament. Enjoy some disc golf, food, drinks and sunshine for a good cause. 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
Downtown Flagstaff:
Encanto at Movies on the Square. Activities start around 4 p.m., followed by movie at dusk.
Shift:
Bake Sale. Stop by early to purchase some baked goods from one of the best restaurants in town.
Sun/6.5
MUSIC EVENTS
Yucca North:
Holy Locust. Five piece acoustic folk band playing at 7 p.m. Free.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Wheeler Park:
Flagstaff Hullabaloo Festival. Celebrate all things Flagstaff at this year’s Hullabaloo festival. Saturday’s shows run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Downtown Flagstaff:
Geology Rocks Tour. Monthly 45 minute walking tour showcasing Flagstaff’s geological history. 2 p.m.
Flagstaff City Hall:
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. Visit the market to meet your growers and makers. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. every Sunday
Downtown Flagstaff:
Spin in the Square. Do a stationary cycling class with the experts from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Museum Club:
Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music every Sunday from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Mon/6.6
VARIOUS EVENTS
Dark Sky Brewing:
Locals Monday. Enjoy live music and $2 off all non barrel-aged pours over 10oz.
Museum Club:
Open Mic Night every Monday night from 6–9 p.m.
Tue/6.7
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Old 97’s with the 40 Acre Mule. A Folk rock and roll band featured in countless films and TV shows. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Karaoke Night. Come sing your heart out every Tuesday from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. with some of Flagstaff's best (and worst) singers!
Wed/6.8
VARIOUS EVENTS
Mountain Sports:
Dirty Boot Farm. Bringing Flagstaff grown blooms, mason jar bouquets, mixed wraps, sunflowers and more. 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Downtown Flagstaff:
Downtown Community Market. Outdoor evening market featuring food trucks, local produce, unique vendors, music and more. 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Drinking Horn Mead Hall:
Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Uptown Pubhouse:
Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
The Museum Club:
Dime Beer Night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m.
Thu/6.9
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Thelma and the Sleaze with Katie Mae & the Lubrication. An independent all-female, queer southern rock band from Nashville. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Visible Difference:
Through September. All-levels Watercolor Painting with Karel Armstrong. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $50. 116 S. Beaver St. 928-774-3349.
Oeno Wine Lounge:
Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 PM to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.
Museum Club:
Free swing dancing lessons. Learn the Lindy Hop in inclusive and beginner friendly classes at 7 pm every Thursday.
Fri/6.10
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
JC's 50 Years Of Greatness B-Day Show. A comedy troupe reminisces on their past. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Sat/6.11
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Adult Prom. Relive your youth by grooving on two dance floors filled with good vibe music by DJ Emmett. Show starts at 9 p.m.
Museum Club:
Hopi Clansmen. A great night of country music and dancing. $5 entry fee at the door. 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.
The Gopher Hole:
The Payback. Come out every second Saturday of the month as the Payback celebrates the “golden age” of music.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Pepsi Amphitheater:
Made in the Shade Beer Tasting Festival. Taste a wide variety of craft and microbrews from noon to 5 p.m.
Flagstaff City Hall:
Flagstaff Urban Flea Market. Outdoor gathering of unique artisans, eclectic peddlers and (one-of-a-kind) creators. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Downtown Flagstaff:
Sing 2 at Movies on the Square. Activities will start around 4pm, followed by the movie at dusk.
Sun/6.12
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Sir Mix-a-Lot. Hip hop legend famous for “Baby Got Back.” Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m.
Mon/6.13
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Nackard Pepsi Kid's Summer Movie Club: The Avengers. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.
Tue/6.14
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Karaoke Night. Come sing your heart out every Tuesday from 8pm-2am with some of Flagstaff's best (and worst) singers!
Wed/6.15
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
The Wailers. A truly iconic reggae band plays some classics. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Buffalo Park:
"Step Into Health" Walking Club. Every third Wednesday of the month, join North Country HealthCare for a walk between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Downtown Flagstaff:
Downtown Community Market. Outdoor evening market featuring food trucks, local produce, unique vendors, music and more. 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Drinking Horn Mead Hall:
Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Uptown Pubhouse:
Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Museum Club:
Dime Beer Night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m.
Thu/6.16
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
2022 Full Draw Film Tour. Bow hunting films presented on the big screen. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m.
Museum Club:
Free swing dancing lessons. Learn the Lindy Hop in inclusive and beginner friendly classes at 7 p.m. every Thursday.
Fri/6.17
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater
Brennen Leigh. To-the-point storyteller and guitarist who has gained cult status from around the world. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing country and top 40 hits from 8 p.m.
Sat/6.18
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
Flagstaff Folk Festival. Check out this incredible showcase of more than 70 folk acts between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Museum Club:
The Zookeepers. A great night of country music and dancing. $5 entry fee at the door. 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Pride In The Pine's Official After Party. Doors open at 9 p.m. Show starts at 10 p.m.
Downtown Flagstaff:
Luca at Movies on the Square. Activities will start around 4pm, followed by the movie at dusk.
Sun/6.19
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
Flagstaff Folk Festival. Check out this incredible showcase of more than 70 folk acts between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Shift:
Shift Sunday Supper Club. Monthly curated meals for two to four guests. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Mon/6.20
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Nackard Pepsi Kid's Summer Movie Club: Frozen II. The sequel to the modern-Disney classic returns to the big screen. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.
Tue/6.21
MUSIC EVENTS
Yucca North:
Turnover with special guests, Healing Potpourri and Temple of Angels. Show at 7 p.m. for ages 21+.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Karaoke Night. Come sing your heart out every Tuesday from 8pm-2am with some of Flagstaff's best (and worst) singers!
Wed/6.22
VARIOUS EVENTS
Mountain Sports:
Dirty Boot Farm. Bringing Flagstaff grown blooms, mason jar bouquets, mixed wraps, sunflowers and more. 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Fri/6.24
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Righteous Harmony with Special Guest RuFF STuFF. Local psychedelic funk band. Doors open at 8 p.m. Show starts at 9 p.m.
Sat/6.25
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
DJ Pauly D. Jersey Shore star comes to Flagstaff to show off his musical chops. Doors open at 9 p.m. Show starts at 10 p.m.
Museum Club:
Kicked Outta Cottonwood. A great night of country music and dancing. $5 entry fee at the door. 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Downtown Flagstaff:
Moana at Movies on the Square. Activities start around 4pm, followed by the movie at dusk.
Mon/6.27
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Nackard Pepsi Kid's Summer Movie Club: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.
Tue/6.28
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Karaoke Night. Come sing your heart out every Tuesday from 8pm-2am with some of Flagstaff's best (and worst) singers!
Fri/7.1
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Rose’s Pawn Shop with Viola and the Brakemen. Critically acclaimed, high-energy Americana. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.
Museum Club:
2nd Annual Zoofest. Country music festival with an excellent lineup of Flagstaff’s most talented musicians.
Yucca North:
Necronauts (O.G. Lineup) with No Volcano, El Googly Diablo and Gaba Waba. Show starts at 8 p.m. Ages 21+.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Downtown Flagstaff:
First Friday Art Walk. Join us between 5:00p.m.-8:00 p.m. for a series of special art exhibitions from local vendors, live music and more.
Sat/7.2
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers. Arizona Music and Entertainment Hall of Famers bring the heat to Flag. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.
Museum Club:
2nd Annual Zoofest. Country music festival with an excellent lineup of Flagstaff’s most talented musicians.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Wheeler Park:
Art in the Park. Fabulous art show with artists, live music, awesome food, kids’ activities and a beer garden. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Shift:
Bake Sale. Stop by early morning to purchase some baked goods from one of the best restaurants in town.
Sun/7.3
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
2nd Annual Zoofest. Country music festival with an excellent lineup of Flagstaff’s most talented musicians.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Wheeler Park:
Art in the Park. Fabulous art show with artists, live music, awesome food, kids’ activities and a beer garden. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mon/7.4
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
2nd Annual Zoofest. Country music festival with an excellent lineup of Flagstaff’s most talented musicians.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Downtown Flagstaff:
Independence Day Parade. Celebrate the red, white and blue on our Independence Day! 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Wheeler Park:
Art in the Park. Fabulous art show with artists, live music, awesome food, kids’ activities and a beer garden. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Orpheum Theater:
Nackard Pepsi Kid's Summer Movie Club: The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.
Dark Sky Brewing:
Locals Monday. Enjoy live music and $2 off all non barrel-aged pours over 10oz.
Tue/7.5
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Karaoke Night. Come sing your heart out every Tuesday from 8pm-2am with some of Flagstaff's best (and worst) singers!