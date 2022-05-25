Pulse: June 2-July 2

ONGOING

County Courthouse Lawn:

Yoga on the Lawn. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Holly White is guiding yoga aficionados and amateurs alike on a meditative journey every Saturday from 9 AM to 10 AM. There is a $5 fee for drop-ins, so make sure to bring some cash along with your yoga mat and towel.

The Runway Flagstaff:

Flagstaff Unleashed. A Drag Extravaganza. Every Saturday. Drag queens and kings bring outstanding music and dance performances. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. 30 S. San Francisco St.

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. Celebrate your community and the hard work of its regional small growers and small businesses at the farmer’s market every Sunday. 8 a.m-12 p.m.

Thu/6.2

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Paula Poundstone. Witty and spontaneous comedian. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Visible Difference:

Through September. All-levels Watercolor Painting with Karel Armstrong. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $50. 116 S. Beaver St. 928-774-3349.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 p.m. to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.

Museum Club:

Free swing dancing lessons. Learn the Lindy Hop in inclusive and beginner friendly classes at 7 pm every Thursday.

Fri/6.3

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

David Bromberg Quintet. Multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter, returns to the stage with his band. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

First Friday Art Walk. Join us between 5:00p.m.-8:00 p.m. for a series of special art exhibitions from local vendors, live music and more.

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing country and top 40 hits from 8 p.m.

Sat/6.4

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

The Zookeepers. A great night of country music and dancing. $5 entry fee at the door. 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Wheeler Park:

Flagstaff Hullabaloo Festival. Celebrate all things Flagstaff at this year’s Hullabaloo festival. Saturday’s shows run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fort Tuthill Disc Golf Course:

6th Annual Huckin’ for Hearts Disc Golf Tournament. Enjoy some disc golf, food, drinks and sunshine for a good cause. 8 a.m.-10 a.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Encanto at Movies on the Square. Activities start around 4 p.m., followed by movie at dusk.

Shift:

Bake Sale. Stop by early to purchase some baked goods from one of the best restaurants in town.

Sun/6.5

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Holy Locust. Five piece acoustic folk band playing at 7 p.m. Free.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Wheeler Park:

Flagstaff Hullabaloo Festival. Celebrate all things Flagstaff at this year’s Hullabaloo festival. Saturday’s shows run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Geology Rocks Tour. Monthly 45 minute walking tour showcasing Flagstaff’s geological history. 2 p.m.

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. Visit the market to meet your growers and makers. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. every Sunday

Downtown Flagstaff:

Spin in the Square. Do a stationary cycling class with the experts from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Museum Club:

Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music every Sunday from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Mon/6.6

VARIOUS EVENTS

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Enjoy live music and $2 off all non barrel-aged pours over 10oz.

Museum Club:

Open Mic Night every Monday night from 6–9 p.m.

Tue/6.7

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Old 97’s with the 40 Acre Mule. A Folk rock and roll band featured in countless films and TV shows. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke Night. Come sing your heart out every Tuesday from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. with some of Flagstaff's best (and worst) singers!

Wed/6.8

VARIOUS EVENTS

Mountain Sports:

Dirty Boot Farm. Bringing Flagstaff grown blooms, mason jar bouquets, mixed wraps, sunflowers and more. 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Downtown Community Market. Outdoor evening market featuring food trucks, local produce, unique vendors, music and more. 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

The Museum Club:

Dime Beer Night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

Thu/6.9

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Thelma and the Sleaze with Katie Mae & the Lubrication. An independent all-female, queer southern rock band from Nashville. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Visible Difference:

Through September. All-levels Watercolor Painting with Karel Armstrong. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $50. 116 S. Beaver St. 928-774-3349.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 PM to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.

Museum Club:

Free swing dancing lessons. Learn the Lindy Hop in inclusive and beginner friendly classes at 7 pm every Thursday.

Fri/6.10

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

JC's 50 Years Of Greatness B-Day Show. A comedy troupe reminisces on their past. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Sat/6.11

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Adult Prom. Relive your youth by grooving on two dance floors filled with good vibe music by DJ Emmett. Show starts at 9 p.m.

Museum Club:

Hopi Clansmen. A great night of country music and dancing. $5 entry fee at the door. 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The Gopher Hole:

The Payback. Come out every second Saturday of the month as the Payback celebrates the “golden age” of music.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Made in the Shade Beer Tasting Festival. Taste a wide variety of craft and microbrews from noon to 5 p.m.

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Urban Flea Market. Outdoor gathering of unique artisans, eclectic peddlers and (one-of-a-kind) creators. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Sing 2 at Movies on the Square. Activities will start around 4pm, followed by the movie at dusk.

Sun/6.12

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Sir Mix-a-Lot. Hip hop legend famous for “Baby Got Back.” Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m.

Mon/6.13

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Nackard Pepsi Kid's Summer Movie Club: The Avengers. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tue/6.14

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke Night. Come sing your heart out every Tuesday from 8pm-2am with some of Flagstaff's best (and worst) singers!

Wed/6.15

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

The Wailers. A truly iconic reggae band plays some classics. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Buffalo Park:

"Step Into Health" Walking Club. Every third Wednesday of the month, join North Country HealthCare for a walk between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Downtown Community Market. Outdoor evening market featuring food trucks, local produce, unique vendors, music and more. 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Museum Club:

Dime Beer Night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

Thu/6.16

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

2022 Full Draw Film Tour. Bow hunting films presented on the big screen. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m.

Museum Club:

Free swing dancing lessons. Learn the Lindy Hop in inclusive and beginner friendly classes at 7 p.m. every Thursday.

Fri/6.17

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater

Brennen Leigh. To-the-point storyteller and guitarist who has gained cult status from around the world. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing country and top 40 hits from 8 p.m.

Sat/6.18

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

Flagstaff Folk Festival. Check out this incredible showcase of more than 70 folk acts between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Museum Club:

The Zookeepers. A great night of country music and dancing. $5 entry fee at the door. 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Pride In The Pine's Official After Party. Doors open at 9 p.m. Show starts at 10 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Luca at Movies on the Square. Activities will start around 4pm, followed by the movie at dusk.

Sun/6.19

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

Flagstaff Folk Festival. Check out this incredible showcase of more than 70 folk acts between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Shift:

Shift Sunday Supper Club. Monthly curated meals for two to four guests. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mon/6.20

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Nackard Pepsi Kid's Summer Movie Club: Frozen II. The sequel to the modern-Disney classic returns to the big screen. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tue/6.21

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Turnover with special guests, Healing Potpourri and Temple of Angels. Show at 7 p.m. for ages 21+.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke Night. Come sing your heart out every Tuesday from 8pm-2am with some of Flagstaff's best (and worst) singers!

Wed/6.22

VARIOUS EVENTS

Mountain Sports:

Dirty Boot Farm. Bringing Flagstaff grown blooms, mason jar bouquets, mixed wraps, sunflowers and more. 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Fri/6.24

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Righteous Harmony with Special Guest RuFF STuFF. Local psychedelic funk band. Doors open at 8 p.m. Show starts at 9 p.m.

Sat/6.25

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

DJ Pauly D. Jersey Shore star comes to Flagstaff to show off his musical chops. Doors open at 9 p.m. Show starts at 10 p.m.

Museum Club:

Kicked Outta Cottonwood. A great night of country music and dancing. $5 entry fee at the door. 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

Moana at Movies on the Square. Activities start around 4pm, followed by the movie at dusk.

Mon/6.27

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Nackard Pepsi Kid's Summer Movie Club: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tue/6.28

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke Night. Come sing your heart out every Tuesday from 8pm-2am with some of Flagstaff's best (and worst) singers!

Fri/7.1

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Rose’s Pawn Shop with Viola and the Brakemen. Critically acclaimed, high-energy Americana. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Museum Club:

2nd Annual Zoofest. Country music festival with an excellent lineup of Flagstaff’s most talented musicians.

Yucca North:

Necronauts (O.G. Lineup) with No Volcano, El Googly Diablo and Gaba Waba. Show starts at 8 p.m. Ages 21+.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

First Friday Art Walk. Join us between 5:00p.m.-8:00 p.m. for a series of special art exhibitions from local vendors, live music and more.

Sat/7.2

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers. Arizona Music and Entertainment Hall of Famers bring the heat to Flag. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Museum Club:

2nd Annual Zoofest. Country music festival with an excellent lineup of Flagstaff’s most talented musicians.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Wheeler Park:

Art in the Park. Fabulous art show with artists, live music, awesome food, kids’ activities and a beer garden. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shift:

Bake Sale. Stop by early morning to purchase some baked goods from one of the best restaurants in town.

Sun/7.3

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

2nd Annual Zoofest. Country music festival with an excellent lineup of Flagstaff’s most talented musicians.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Wheeler Park:

Art in the Park. Fabulous art show with artists, live music, awesome food, kids’ activities and a beer garden. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mon/7.4

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

2nd Annual Zoofest. Country music festival with an excellent lineup of Flagstaff’s most talented musicians.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

Independence Day Parade. Celebrate the red, white and blue on our Independence Day! 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Wheeler Park:

Art in the Park. Fabulous art show with artists, live music, awesome food, kids’ activities and a beer garden. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Nackard Pepsi Kid's Summer Movie Club: The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Enjoy live music and $2 off all non barrel-aged pours over 10oz.

Tue/7.5

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke Night. Come sing your heart out every Tuesday from 8pm-2am with some of Flagstaff's best (and worst) singers!

