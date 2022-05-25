 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pulse: June 2-July 2

  • Updated
  • 0

ONGOING

County Courthouse Lawn:

Yoga on the Lawn. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Holly White is guiding yoga aficionados and amateurs alike on a meditative journey every Saturday from 9 AM to 10 AM. There is a $5 fee for drop-ins, so make sure to bring some cash along with your yoga mat and towel.

The Runway Flagstaff:

Flagstaff Unleashed. A Drag Extravaganza. Every Saturday. Drag queens and kings bring outstanding music and dance performances. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. 30 S. San Francisco St.

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. Celebrate your community and the hard work of its regional small growers and small businesses at the farmer’s market every Sunday. 8 a.m-12 p.m.

Thu/6.2

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Paula Poundstone. Witty and spontaneous comedian. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Visible Difference:

Through September. All-levels Watercolor Painting with Karel Armstrong. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $50. 116 S. Beaver St. 928-774-3349.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 p.m. to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.

Museum Club:

Free swing dancing lessons. Learn the Lindy Hop in inclusive and beginner friendly classes at 7 pm every Thursday.

Fri/6.3

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

David Bromberg Quintet. Multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter, returns to the stage with his band. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

First Friday Art Walk. Join us between 5:00p.m.-8:00 p.m. for a series of special art exhibitions from local vendors, live music and more.

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing country and top 40 hits from 8 p.m.

Sat/6.4

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

The Zookeepers. A great night of country music and dancing. $5 entry fee at the door. 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Wheeler Park:

Flagstaff Hullabaloo Festival. Celebrate all things Flagstaff at this year’s Hullabaloo festival. Saturday’s shows run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fort Tuthill Disc Golf Course:

6th Annual Huckin’ for Hearts Disc Golf Tournament. Enjoy some disc golf, food, drinks and sunshine for a good cause. 8 a.m.-10 a.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Encanto at Movies on the Square. Activities start around 4 p.m., followed by movie at dusk.

Shift:

Bake Sale. Stop by early to purchase some baked goods from one of the best restaurants in town.

Sun/6.5

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Holy Locust. Five piece acoustic folk band playing at 7 p.m. Free.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Wheeler Park:

Flagstaff Hullabaloo Festival. Celebrate all things Flagstaff at this year’s Hullabaloo festival. Saturday’s shows run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Geology Rocks Tour. Monthly 45 minute walking tour showcasing Flagstaff’s geological history. 2 p.m.

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. Visit the market to meet your growers and makers. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. every Sunday

Downtown Flagstaff:

Spin in the Square. Do a stationary cycling class with the experts from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Museum Club:

Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music every Sunday from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Mon/6.6

VARIOUS EVENTS

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Enjoy live music and $2 off all non barrel-aged pours over 10oz.

Museum Club:

Open Mic Night every Monday night from 6–9 p.m.

Tue/6.7

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Old 97’s with the 40 Acre Mule. A Folk rock and roll band featured in countless films and TV shows. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke Night. Come sing your heart out every Tuesday from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. with some of Flagstaff's best (and worst) singers!

Wed/6.8

VARIOUS EVENTS

Mountain Sports:

Dirty Boot Farm. Bringing Flagstaff grown blooms, mason jar bouquets, mixed wraps, sunflowers and more. 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Downtown Community Market. Outdoor evening market featuring food trucks, local produce, unique vendors, music and more. 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

The Museum Club:

Dime Beer Night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

Thu/6.9

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Thelma and the Sleaze with Katie Mae & the Lubrication. An independent all-female, queer southern rock band from Nashville. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Visible Difference:

Through September. All-levels Watercolor Painting with Karel Armstrong. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $50. 116 S. Beaver St. 928-774-3349.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 PM to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.

Museum Club:

Free swing dancing lessons. Learn the Lindy Hop in inclusive and beginner friendly classes at 7 pm every Thursday.

Fri/6.10

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

JC's 50 Years Of Greatness B-Day Show. A comedy troupe reminisces on their past. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Sat/6.11

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Adult Prom. Relive your youth by grooving on two dance floors filled with good vibe music by DJ Emmett. Show starts at 9 p.m.

Museum Club:

Hopi Clansmen. A great night of country music and dancing. $5 entry fee at the door. 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The Gopher Hole:

The Payback. Come out every second Saturday of the month as the Payback celebrates the “golden age” of music.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Made in the Shade Beer Tasting Festival. Taste a wide variety of craft and microbrews from noon to 5 p.m.

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Urban Flea Market. Outdoor gathering of unique artisans, eclectic peddlers and (one-of-a-kind) creators. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Sing 2 at Movies on the Square. Activities will start around 4pm, followed by the movie at dusk.

Sun/6.12

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Sir Mix-a-Lot. Hip hop legend famous for “Baby Got Back.” Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m.

Mon/6.13

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Nackard Pepsi Kid's Summer Movie Club: The Avengers. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tue/6.14

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke Night. Come sing your heart out every Tuesday from 8pm-2am with some of Flagstaff's best (and worst) singers!

Wed/6.15

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

The Wailers. A truly iconic reggae band plays some classics. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Buffalo Park:

"Step Into Health" Walking Club. Every third Wednesday of the month, join North Country HealthCare for a walk between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Downtown Community Market. Outdoor evening market featuring food trucks, local produce, unique vendors, music and more. 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Museum Club:

Dime Beer Night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

Thu/6.16

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

2022 Full Draw Film Tour. Bow hunting films presented on the big screen. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m.

Museum Club:

Free swing dancing lessons. Learn the Lindy Hop in inclusive and beginner friendly classes at 7 p.m. every Thursday.

Fri/6.17

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater

Brennen Leigh. To-the-point storyteller and guitarist who has gained cult status from around the world. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing country and top 40 hits from 8 p.m.

Sat/6.18

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

Flagstaff Folk Festival. Check out this incredible showcase of more than 70 folk acts between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Museum Club:

The Zookeepers. A great night of country music and dancing. $5 entry fee at the door. 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Pride In The Pine's Official After Party. Doors open at 9 p.m. Show starts at 10 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Luca at Movies on the Square. Activities will start around 4pm, followed by the movie at dusk.

Sun/6.19

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

Flagstaff Folk Festival. Check out this incredible showcase of more than 70 folk acts between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Shift:

Shift Sunday Supper Club. Monthly curated meals for two to four guests. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mon/6.20

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Nackard Pepsi Kid's Summer Movie Club: Frozen II. The sequel to the modern-Disney classic returns to the big screen. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tue/6.21

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Turnover with special guests, Healing Potpourri and Temple of Angels. Show at 7 p.m. for ages 21+.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke Night. Come sing your heart out every Tuesday from 8pm-2am with some of Flagstaff's best (and worst) singers!

Wed/6.22

VARIOUS EVENTS

Mountain Sports:

Dirty Boot Farm. Bringing Flagstaff grown blooms, mason jar bouquets, mixed wraps, sunflowers and more. 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Fri/6.24

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Righteous Harmony with Special Guest RuFF STuFF. Local psychedelic funk band. Doors open at 8 p.m. Show starts at 9 p.m.

Sat/6.25

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

DJ Pauly D. Jersey Shore star comes to Flagstaff to show off his musical chops. Doors open at 9 p.m. Show starts at 10 p.m.

Museum Club:

Kicked Outta Cottonwood. A great night of country music and dancing. $5 entry fee at the door. 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

Moana at Movies on the Square. Activities start around 4pm, followed by the movie at dusk.

Mon/6.27

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Nackard Pepsi Kid's Summer Movie Club: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tue/6.28

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke Night. Come sing your heart out every Tuesday from 8pm-2am with some of Flagstaff's best (and worst) singers!

Fri/7.1

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Rose’s Pawn Shop with Viola and the Brakemen. Critically acclaimed, high-energy Americana. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Museum Club:

2nd Annual Zoofest. Country music festival with an excellent lineup of Flagstaff’s most talented musicians.

Yucca North:

Necronauts (O.G. Lineup) with No Volcano, El Googly Diablo and Gaba Waba. Show starts at 8 p.m. Ages 21+.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

First Friday Art Walk. Join us between 5:00p.m.-8:00 p.m. for a series of special art exhibitions from local vendors, live music and more.

Sat/7.2

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers. Arizona Music and Entertainment Hall of Famers bring the heat to Flag. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Museum Club:

2nd Annual Zoofest. Country music festival with an excellent lineup of Flagstaff’s most talented musicians.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Wheeler Park:

Art in the Park. Fabulous art show with artists, live music, awesome food, kids’ activities and a beer garden. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shift:

Bake Sale. Stop by early morning to purchase some baked goods from one of the best restaurants in town.

Sun/7.3

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

2nd Annual Zoofest. Country music festival with an excellent lineup of Flagstaff’s most talented musicians.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Wheeler Park:

Art in the Park. Fabulous art show with artists, live music, awesome food, kids’ activities and a beer garden. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mon/7.4

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

2nd Annual Zoofest. Country music festival with an excellent lineup of Flagstaff’s most talented musicians.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

Independence Day Parade. Celebrate the red, white and blue on our Independence Day! 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Wheeler Park:

Art in the Park. Fabulous art show with artists, live music, awesome food, kids’ activities and a beer garden. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Nackard Pepsi Kid's Summer Movie Club: The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Enjoy live music and $2 off all non barrel-aged pours over 10oz.

Tue/7.5

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke Night. Come sing your heart out every Tuesday from 8pm-2am with some of Flagstaff's best (and worst) singers!

Stephanie Ann Servis

Stephanie Ann Servis

Stephanie Ann Servis, 1st Sergeant, U.S. Marine Corps (Retired), of Flagstaff, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at age 54.

