Pulse: Jan. 6-Feb. 2, 2022

Ongoing

VARIOUS EVENTS

Doris-Harper White Community Playhouse:

12 Angry Jurors. An American stage masterpiece by Sherman L Sergel. Directed by Robert Yowell. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. Runs Jan. 28-Feb. 13. $18-24. 11 W. Cherry Ave. Tickets available at theatrikos.com or by calling the box office at 928-774-1662.

Thu/1.6

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Charly's:

S.E.Willis and Roger Smith play Blues, Boogie and Americana music. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.

Fri/1.7

Downtown Flagstaff:

First Friday ArtWalk. Art galleries and businesses in historic Downtown Flagstaff open their doors with special art exhibitions, performances, live music, treats and more. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Mon/1.10

Museum Club:

Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Wed/1.12

MUSIC EVENTS

Charly's:

Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.

Yucca North:

Kyle Smith. With Desert Fish and Lake Dub. 21+. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show at 8 p.m. $15. 15 N. WC Riles Dr.

Museum Club:

Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.

Brews & Cues:

Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Teams of up to six people. Drink specials, delicious grub from the pub, and prizes galore. Registration starts at 7 p.m. and trivia runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Free. 114 N. Leroux St.

Thu/1.13

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Charly's:

S.E.Willis and Roger Smith play Blues, Boogie and Americana music. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.

Orpheum Theater:

Jeff Crosby. Americana singer-songwriter. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show. $12. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

Gopher Hole:

W.A.S.H. 10 p.m. 23 N. Leroux St.

Fri/1.14

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Cutwater Presents: Silent Disco. Featuring music by Harmonik, Ill Ego, James G., Ratt, Snook and Soulece. Headphones for the silent disco included with ticket. 18+. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 9 p.m. $8. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Sat/1.15

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Tiny Bird. With Palo Brea and Meyer Pax. Presented by Four Peaks Brewing Co. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 18+. 8 p.m. doors, 8:30 p.m. show. $10. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

Mon/1.17

Museum Club:

Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Tue/1.18

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Marbin. Progessive jazz-rock band. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. $17. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

Wed/1.19

MUSIC EVENTS

Charly's:

Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.

Museum Club:

Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.

Brews & Cues:

Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Teams of up to six people. Drink specials, delicious grub from the pub, and prizes galore. Registration starts at 7 p.m. and trivia runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Free. 114 N. Leroux St.

Thu/1.20

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Charly's:

S.E.Willis and Roger Smith play Blues, Boogie and Americana music. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.

Yucca North:

Authority Zero. +21. Doors 7 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. $15. 15 N. WC Riles Dr.

Orpheum Theater:

Son Volt. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. $26. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

Fri/1.21

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Sat/1.22

MUSIC EVENTS

Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge:

Threaded Together:

Playful freedom embroidery. Learn all the basic stitches you need and discover freeform embroidery with thread and yarn. All supplies provided. 1-4 p.m. $65. 2710 N. Steves Blvd.

Orpheum Theater:

Anger Management Comedy featuring Diaz Mackie. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 18+. 7 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show. $15. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

Sun/1.23

Museum Club:

Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Tue/1.25

MUSIC EVENTS

Charly's:

Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.

Museum Club:

Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.

Brews & Cues:

Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Teams of up to six people. Drink specials, delicious grub from the pub, and prizes galore. Registration starts at 7 p.m. and trivia runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Free. 114 N. Leroux St.

Wed/1.26

MUSIC EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

Martin Sexton. Singer-songwriter. Masks required in addition to proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within 72-hours of event. Doors 6:30 p.m. and show at 7:30 p.m. $41-56. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.

Yucca North:

Gary Dread, Rick Haze and The Flowmads. +21. Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. $15. 15 N. WC Riles Dr.

Thu/1.27

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Charly's:

S.E.Willis and Roger Smith play Blues, Boogie and Americana music. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.

Fri/1.28

MUSIC EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

David Huckfelt. With special guest Nolan McKelvey. Masks required in addition to proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within 72-hours of event. Doors 6 p.m. and show at 7 p.m. Tickets $16 in advance, $19 at the door. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.

Yucca North:

Bad Bad Hats. Indie-rock trio. +21. Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. $15. 15 N. WC Riles Dr.

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Sat/1.29

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Deke Dickerson. With Franks and Deans. +21. Doors 7:30 p.m. Show 8 p.m. $18. 15 N. WC Riles Dr.

Mon/1.31

Museum Club:

Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Tue/2.1

MUSIC EVENTS

Charly's:

Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.

Museum Club:

Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.

Brews & Cues:

Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Teams of up to six people. Drink specials, delicious grub from the pub, and prizes galore. Registration starts at 7 p.m. and trivia runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Free. 114 N. Leroux St.

Wed/2.2

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

We Banjo 3. Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 6:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show. $25-35. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

