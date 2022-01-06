Pulse: Jan. 6-Feb. 2, 2022

Ongoing
VARIOUS EVENTS
Doris-Harper White Community Playhouse:
12 Angry Jurors. An American stage masterpiece by Sherman L Sergel. Directed by Robert Yowell. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. Runs Jan. 28-Feb. 13. $18-24. 11 W. Cherry Ave. Tickets available at theatrikos.com or by calling the box office at 928-774-1662.
Thu/1.6
MUSIC EVENTS
People are also reading…
Museum Club:
Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Charly's:
S.E.Willis and Roger Smith play Blues, Boogie and Americana music. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.
Fri/1.7
VARIOUS EVENTS
Downtown Flagstaff:
First Friday ArtWalk. Art galleries and businesses in historic Downtown Flagstaff open their doors with special art exhibitions, performances, live music, treats and more. 6-9 p.m. Free.
Museum Club:
Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Mon/1.10
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Wed/1.12
MUSIC EVENTS
Charly's:
Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.
Yucca North:
Kyle Smith. With Desert Fish and Lake Dub. 21+. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show at 8 p.m. $15. 15 N. WC Riles Dr.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Drinking Horn Mead Hall:
Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.
Brews & Cues:
Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.
Uptown Pubhouse:
Team Trivia. Teams of up to six people. Drink specials, delicious grub from the pub, and prizes galore. Registration starts at 7 p.m. and trivia runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Free. 114 N. Leroux St.
Thu/1.13
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Charly's:
S.E.Willis and Roger Smith play Blues, Boogie and Americana music. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.
Orpheum Theater:
Jeff Crosby. Americana singer-songwriter. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show. $12. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Gopher Hole:
W.A.S.H. 10 p.m. 23 N. Leroux St.
Fri/1.14
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Cutwater Presents: Silent Disco. Featuring music by Harmonik, Ill Ego, James G., Ratt, Snook and Soulece. Headphones for the silent disco included with ticket. 18+. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 9 p.m. $8. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Sat/1.15
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Tiny Bird. With Palo Brea and Meyer Pax. Presented by Four Peaks Brewing Co. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 18+. 8 p.m. doors, 8:30 p.m. show. $10. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Mon/1.17
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Tue/1.18
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Marbin. Progessive jazz-rock band. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. $17. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Wed/1.19
MUSIC EVENTS
Charly's:
Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Drinking Horn Mead Hall:
Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.
Brews & Cues:
Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.
Uptown Pubhouse:
Team Trivia. Teams of up to six people. Drink specials, delicious grub from the pub, and prizes galore. Registration starts at 7 p.m. and trivia runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Free. 114 N. Leroux St.
Thu/1.20
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Charly's:
S.E.Willis and Roger Smith play Blues, Boogie and Americana music. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.
Yucca North:
Authority Zero. +21. Doors 7 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. $15. 15 N. WC Riles Dr.
Orpheum Theater:
Son Volt. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. $26. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Fri/1.21
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Sat/1.22
MUSIC EVENTS
Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge:
The Rocketz. No cover. 8 p.m. 100 N. San Francisco St.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Threaded Together:
Playful freedom embroidery. Learn all the basic stitches you need and discover freeform embroidery with thread and yarn. All supplies provided. 1-4 p.m. $65. 2710 N. Steves Blvd.
Orpheum Theater:
Anger Management Comedy featuring Diaz Mackie. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 18+. 7 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show. $15. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Sun/1.23
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Tue/1.25
MUSIC EVENTS
Charly's:
Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Drinking Horn Mead Hall:
Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.
Brews & Cues:
Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.
Uptown Pubhouse:
Team Trivia. Teams of up to six people. Drink specials, delicious grub from the pub, and prizes galore. Registration starts at 7 p.m. and trivia runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Free. 114 N. Leroux St.
Wed/1.26
MUSIC EVENTS
Coconino Center for the Arts:
Martin Sexton. Singer-songwriter. Masks required in addition to proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within 72-hours of event. Doors 6:30 p.m. and show at 7:30 p.m. $41-56. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.
Yucca North:
Gary Dread, Rick Haze and The Flowmads. +21. Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. $15. 15 N. WC Riles Dr.
Thu/1.27
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Charly's:
S.E.Willis and Roger Smith play Blues, Boogie and Americana music. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.
Fri/1.28
MUSIC EVENTS
Coconino Center for the Arts:
David Huckfelt. With special guest Nolan McKelvey. Masks required in addition to proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within 72-hours of event. Doors 6 p.m. and show at 7 p.m. Tickets $16 in advance, $19 at the door. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.
Yucca North:
Bad Bad Hats. Indie-rock trio. +21. Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. $15. 15 N. WC Riles Dr.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Sat/1.29
MUSIC EVENTS
Yucca North:
Deke Dickerson. With Franks and Deans. +21. Doors 7:30 p.m. Show 8 p.m. $18. 15 N. WC Riles Dr.
Mon/1.31
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Tue/2.1
MUSIC EVENTS
Charly's:
Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Drinking Horn Mead Hall:
Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.
Brews & Cues:
Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.
Uptown Pubhouse:
Team Trivia. Teams of up to six people. Drink specials, delicious grub from the pub, and prizes galore. Registration starts at 7 p.m. and trivia runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Free. 114 N. Leroux St.
Wed/2.2
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
We Banjo 3. Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 6:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show. $25-35. 15 W. Aspen Ave.