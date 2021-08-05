Pulse: Aug. 5-11

Ongoing
The HeArt Box:
One Hundred: The (Un)Essential Series with Rebekah Nordstrom. For 100 days, from January 1, 2021 through April 10, 2021, Nordstrom completed a still life painting a day of a random object in her home that would be given to charity upon completion of the event. Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 25. 17 N. San Francisco Street, Suite 1B.
Thu/8.5
Various Events
Pioneer Museum:
A Bird’s Eye View: Finding C.J. Dyer. Join the Arizona Historical Society and presenter Ed Dobbins to explores the role Dyer’s bird’s-eyes played in the early promotion of agriculture in the valley. 6-7 p.m. Free. 2340 North Fort Valley Rd.
Music Events
Museum Club:
Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Charly's:
S.E.Willis and Roger Smith play Blues, Boogie and Americana music. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. 928-779-1919.
Gopher Hole:
Basement Beatz. 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., 928-779-1919.
Fri/8.6
Various Events
Brews & Cues:
Toyko Olympic Marathon Watch Party. Watch Flagstaff locals compete in the women's marahton. Swag and apparel raffles, as well as trivia questions during commercial breaks. 2:30-6 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.
Downtown Flagstaff:
First Friday Artwalk. Art galleries and businesses in historic Downtown Flagstaff open their doors special art exhibitions, performances, live music, treats and more. 6-9 p.m. Free.
Orpheum Theater:
Stand-up comedy with Rick Izquieta. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show starts at 7:30 p.m. $15. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Music Events
Awa Kava Kava and Coffee Bar:
#ecaroffino album release party. A night of prizes, trivia, art and music to celebrate the release of #ecaroffino's first mass distributed musical album written especially for emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic. 5-9 p.m. Free. 218 S San Francisco St.
Charly's:
Ace Slim. The Atlanta-born singer/songwriter plays from a massive repertoire of cover songs. 7-9:30 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.
Flagstaff Brewing Company:
Live Bluegrass with Lucky Lenny. Featuring a full bluegrass outfit performing original, traditional and contemporary music. 7 p.m. Free. 16 E. Rte. 66.
Sat/8.7
Various Events
Coconino County Courthouse lawn:
Yoga on the lawn. Bring a yoga mat and towel. 9 a.m. $5. 219 E. Cherry Ave.
Buffalo Park:
McMillan Mesa Family Guided Hike. Tours include a short hike and fun hands-on outdoor-focused activities for the whole family. Learn about urban forestry, open space, wildlife and more. 10-11:30 a.m. Free, but registration is required. Sign up at https://willowbendcenter.org/mcmillan-mesa/. 2400 N Gemini Rd.
Thorpe Park:
37th Annual Route 66 Regional Chili Cook-off. Public tasting, strolling musician and beer garden. Benefits Big Brother/Big Sisters of Flagstaff. Tasting from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tasting kits are $5, includes 10 tickets, 2 oz. cups, spoon and ballot. 191 North Thorpe Rd.
Heritage Square:
Movies on the Square: Monsters University. Every Saturday through Aug. 28. Activities start at 4 p.m. and movie at dusk. Free. 111 W. Birch Ave.
Music Events
The Arboretum:
Mountain Melodies with The Flag Five. Bring your picnic and picnic blanket and enjoy some mountain melody magic. 5-7 p.m. $15 for members, $20 for general public. 4001 S. Woody Mountain Rd.
Coconino Community College:
Flagstaff Community Band presents "Noble Vision." A work for band by Patrick J. Burns that celebrates the life and work of Percival Lowell. Concert will be held outside. Bring a lawn chair and food trucks will be on site. 5:30-7 p.m. Free. 2800 S. Lone Tree.
Orpheum Theater:
Rumble on the Mountain 7. Ed Kabotie & Tha Yoties, Ryon Polequaptewa, Derrick Davis, The Antelope Track Dance Group, Tim Nuvangyaoma and Vernon Masayesva. Proof of vaccination will be required and physical cards are preferred. Doors open at 6 p.m. and show starts at 6:30 p.m. $14 for adults, $11 for students and $7 for youth. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Sun/8.8
Various Events
Flagstaff City Hall:
Community Market. 8 a.m.-noon. Every Sunday through Oct. 17. Free. 211 W. Aspen Ave.
Thorpe Park:
49th Annual Arizona State Championship Chili Cook-off. Public tasting, strolling musician and beer garden. Benefits Big Brother/Big Sisters of Flagstaff. Tasting from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tasting kits are $5, includes 10 tickets, 2 oz. cups, spoon and ballot. 191 North Thorpe Rd.
Mon/8.9
Various Events
Orpheum Theater:
Free family film series: Doolittle. Doors open at 6 p.m. and screening starts at 6:30 p.m. Free. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Museum Club:
Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Music Events
Museum Club:
Bailes Domingueros. Come dance the night away to your favorite Latino hits! Every Sunday from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Tue/8.10
Various Events
Historic Barrel + Bottle House:
Nerd Night. Come play a game and enjoy 15% off all menu items and happy hour all night. If you sign up to run a game, you get a free drink. Second Tuesday of every month from 4-9 p.m. 110 S. San Francisco St.
Yucca North:
Comedian Doug Stanhope. 21+. Doors open at 6 p.m. and show starts at 7:30 p.m. $25 in advance. 15 N. WC Riles Dr.
Wed/8.11
Various Events
Heritage Square:
Midweek Community Market. 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Free. Heritage Square and Aspen Street.
Heritage Square:
Dancing on the Square. Swing or Latin lesson from 7-8 pm followed by dancing from 8-10 pm. Free.
Museum Club:
Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Music Events
Charly's: