Pulse: Aug. 5-11

Ongoing

One Hundred: The (Un)Essential Series with Rebekah Nordstrom. For 100 days, from January 1, 2021 through April 10, 2021, Nordstrom completed a still life painting a day of a random object in her home that would be given to charity upon completion of the event. Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 25. 17 N. San Francisco Street, Suite 1B.