Public opinion is unified on lowering prescription drug prices — why are Democrats settling for less?

Finally, the image of the pharmaceutical industry has been at least somewhat burnished by its role in developing COVID-19 vaccines and drugs, an accomplishment it has deployed this fall as an argument to head off price limitations. “The White House is trying to make it more difficult for our industry to continue the fight against this pandemic and plan for future health crises,” said Stephen Ubl, president of PhRMA in a September statement.

Politicians and many health experts did their best to see a glass-half-full in the plan put forward by the Democrats and the president. “It’s a far cry from what they do in other industrialized countries, but it’s a pretty good first step that would have been unimaginable five years ago,” said Aaron Kesselheim, a professor at Harvard Medical School, who studies drug costs. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer called it “a massive step forward,” though he noted in the same breath that “Many of us would have wanted to go much further.”

So would most voters, public surveys show.

Instead, the plan allows the Democrats to say they kept a promise, passing drug price negotiation, however meager. And the drugmakers get a distant, narrow program that is unlikely — at least for now — to drastically affect their nice profits.

Elisabeth Rosenthal, a physician, is editor in chief of Kaiser Health News and the author of “An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back.”

