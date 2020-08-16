Protecting Pets and Livestock

Being prepared for emergencies is part of living life. When you are putting together “Go Bags” for you and your family, think about what you would do and where you would go if you were required to evacuate your home, were hospitalized or an emergency occurred when you are out of town. Please don’t forget to plan ahead for your companion pets and farm animals, too! If animals are a part of your daily lives, then they should also be part of your emergency planning.