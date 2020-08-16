Protecting Pets and Livestock

Being prepared for emergencies is part of living life. When you are putting together “Go Bags” for you and your family, think about what you would do and where you would go if you were required to evacuate your home, were hospitalized or an emergency occurred when you are out of town. Please don’t forget to plan ahead for your companion pets and farm animals, too! If animals are a part of your daily lives, then they should also be part of your emergency planning.
PETS
Take your pets with you if you must evacuate and listen to Emergency Notifications. Pets should wear a collar or harness, as well as an identification tag, and dogs specifically must wear a license and rabies tags. In the event of an evacuation, have the following:
- Pet food and water
- Food and water dishes
- Medications
- Collapsible cage or carrier
- Muzzle and sturdy leash
- Comforting toys or treats
- Litter, litter pan, litter scoop
- Plastic bags for clean-up
- For more information, please visit www.coconino.az.gov/PetEvacPreparedness
LIVESTOCK
Disaster preparedness is important for all animals, but it is particularly important for livestock, such as horses, because of the animals' size and unique shelter and transportation needs.
- Make arrangements in advance to have your horse trailer in case of an emergency.
- Know where you can take your horses in an emergency evacuation. Plan with a friend or another horse owner to stable your horses if needed.
- Contact your local animal care and management agency for information about shelters in your area.
- Inform friends and neighbors of your evacuation plans. Post detailed instructions in several places—such as the barn office.
- Place your horses' vital information such as veterinary papers in a watertight envelope and keep in a safe place.
- Keep halters ready for your horses, which should have the horse's name, your name, your telephone number and another emergency telephone number where someone can be reached.
- Prepare a basic livestock first aid kit that is portable and easily accessible.
- Be sure to have on hand a supply of water, hay, feed and medications for several days.
- It is important that your horses are comfortable being loaded onto a trailer. If your horses are unaccustomed to being loaded onto a trailer, then practice the procedure so they become used to it.
Here are just a few of the questions you should be asking yourself today:
- Does a neighbor or family member have a key to your home so they can get to your pets during an emergency, if you are in the hospital, or you are unable to get home?
- Does each of your companion animals have a “Go Bag” that includes: 7 days of food and water, medications, photos of the pet, medical records, leash & collar (rabies and license tags) and a carrier to safely contain them?
- Do you have a plan for evacuating your large and small farm animals? Do your horses know how to load into a trailer? Do you have a trailer or do you know someone who can help with transport? Are your livestock on any medications and do you have a copy of medical records available?
- Are your animals microchipped? When was the last time you double checked that your pet record is current including your contact information and for your emergency contact people?
- Do you have a list of contact information that may be needed when you are away from home? Veterinarian, boarding facility, animal shelter, and local friends/family.
- Have you signed up for Code Red to be notified of emergencies in your area?
It is important to always have a plan for your family…including your pets!
As a horse owner, the County's Emergency Notifications were incredibly helpful throughout the Museum Fire. Livestock present a unique challenge when it comes to evacuating—moving equines is a complicated process, which can involve multiple trips and many moving parts. The advanced warnings and notices that I received from the County system provided vital information, as well as reassurance that I was in-the-know and making the safest choices for myself and my cherished horses.
