Protecting pets and livestock

Pets are a pet of our family — and they should also be a part of your emergency plan. Please don’t forget to plan ahead for your companion pets and farm animals when it comes to evacuations or other crises. If animals are a part of your daily lives, then they should also be part of your emergency planning.

PETS

Take your pets with you if you must evacuate and listen to Emergency Notifications. Pets should wear a collar or harness, as well as an identification tag. Dogs specifically must wear a license and rabies tags. In the event of an evacuation, make sure to bring the following:

Pet food and water

Food and water dishes

Medications

Collapsible cage or carrier

Leash

Comforting toys or treats

Litter, litter pan, litter scoop

Plastic bags for clean-up

For more information, please visit www.coconino.az.gov/PetEvacPreparedness

LIVESTOCK