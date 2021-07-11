Protecting pets and livestock

Pets are a pet of our family — and they should also be a part of your emergency plan. Please don’t forget to plan ahead for your companion pets and farm animals when it comes to evacuations or other crises. If animals are a part of your daily lives, then they should also be part of your emergency planning.
PETS
Take your pets with you if you must evacuate and listen to Emergency Notifications. Pets should wear a collar or harness, as well as an identification tag. Dogs specifically must wear a license and rabies tags. In the event of an evacuation, make sure to bring the following:
- Pet food and water
- Food and water dishes
- Medications
- Collapsible cage or carrier
- Leash
- Comforting toys or treats
- Litter, litter pan, litter scoop
- Plastic bags for clean-up
For more information, please visit www.coconino.az.gov/PetEvacPreparedness
LIVESTOCK
Disaster preparedness is important for all animals, but it is particularly important for animals like horses, cows, goats and other farm animals due to their unique size and transportation needs.
- Make arrangements in advance to have your horse trailer in case of an emergency.
- Know where you can take your horses in an emergency evacuation. Plan with a friend or another horse owner to stable your horses if needed.
- In the case of an evacuation, Flagstaff will typically open up a shelter for large animals. Contact your local animal care and management agency for information about shelters in your area.
- Inform friends and neighbors of your evacuation plans. Post detailed instructions in several places, such as the barn office, so everyone knows what to expect.
- Place your horses' vital information in a watertight envelope and keep in a safe place. This should include such as veterinary papers and details about medications.
- Keep halters ready for your horses. The halters should have the name of the horse, your name, your telephone number and another emergency telephone number where someone can be reached.
- Prepare a basic livestock first aid kit that is portable and easily accessible.
- Be sure to have a supply of water, hay, feed and medications for several days.
- It is important that your horses are comfortable with being loaded onto a trailer. If your horses are unaccustomed to being loaded onto a trailer, then practice the procedure to ensure they're able to reliably and safely load up.
Here are just a few of the questions you should be asking yourself today:
- Does a neighbor or family member have a key to your home so they can get to your pets during an emergency, if you are in the hospital or you are unable to get home?
- Does each of your companion animals have a go bag packed with seven days of food and water, medications, photos of the pet, medical records and leashes and collars in addition to a carrier to safely contain them?
- Do you have a plan for evacuating your large and small farm animals? Do your horses know how to load into a trailer? Do you have a trailer or do you know someone who can help with transport? Are your livestock on any medications and do you have a copy of medical records available?
- Are your animals microchipped? When was the last time you double checked that your pet record has your correct contact information?
- Do you have a list of contact information that may be needed when you are away from home? This typically includes the contact information for the veterinarian, boarding facility, animal shelter and local friends/family.
- Have you signed up for Code Red to be notified of emergencies in your area?
It is important to always have a plan for your family, including your pets!
As a horse owner, the County's Emergency Notifications were incredibly helpful throughout the Museum Fire. Livestock present a unique challenge when it comes to evacuating—moving equines is a complicated process, which can involve multiple trips and many moving parts. The advanced warnings and notices that I received from the County system provided vital information, as well as reassurance that I was in-the-know and making the safest choices for myself and my cherished horses.