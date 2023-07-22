Pets are part of our family, and they should also be part of your emergency plan. Please don’t forget to make a plan for your companion pets and livestock animals when it comes to evacuations or other crises. If animals are a part of your daily life, then they should also be part of your emergency planning.

Step one: sign up for emergency notifications at coconino.az.gov/ready. Emergency alerts are sent 24/7 when there is an immediate threat to life and/or property. Signing up is free. Message and data rates may apply depending on your provider and phone service.

Step two: make a plan. If you have a plan in place for you and your pets, you will likely encounter less difficulty, stress, and worry when you need to decide what to do during an emergency.

Step three: build an emergency kit. Kits will look different for companion pets than they will for livestock animals. The following sections will help you get started on your kits.

Pets

Take your pets with you if you are notified to evacuate. Pets should wear a collar or harness, as well as an identification tag. Dogs specifically must wear a license and rabies tags. Build an emergency kit for your pets that includes the following:

Pet food and water with familiar dishes

Medications

Collapsible cage or carrier

Leash

Grooming items, such as a brush, shampoo, and conditioner

Comforting toys or treats

Litter, litter pan, litter scoop

Plastic bags for clean-up

Livestock

Disaster preparedness is important for all animals, but it is particularly important for horses, cows, goats, and other farm animals due to their unique sizes and transportation needs.

You are responsible for the safety, feeding, and care of your livestock at all times, including in an emergency.

Ensure you have any vehicles and/or trailers needed for transporting and supporting each type of animal. Also make sure to have experienced handlers and drivers ready to go.

Know where you will take your animals in an emergency evacuation. Plan with a friend or another livestock animal owner to stable your animals if needed.

In the case of an evacuation, a large animal shelter may be opened. Watch Coconino County Health and Human Services social media (facebook.com/CoconinoCountyHHS) to be notified if a shelter has been opened.

Inform friends and neighbors of your evacuation plans. Post detailed instructions in several places so everyone knows what to expect.

Place your animals’ vital information in a watertight envelope and keep in a safe place. This should include veterinary papers and details about medications.

Ensure all animals have some form of identification that includes your name, telephone number, and another emergency telephone number where someone can be reached.

Prepare a basic livestock first aid kit that is portable and easily accessible.

Be sure to have a supply of water, hay, feed, and medications for several days.

It is important that your animals are comfortable with being loaded onto a trailer. If they are unaccustomed to being loaded onto a trailer, practice the procedure to ensure they’re able to reliably and safely load up.

For more information on preparing your pets for disasters, please visit ready.gov/pets.

Here are just a few of the questions you should be asking yourself today:

Have you signed up for emergency notifications at coconino.az.gov/ready to be notified of emergencies in your area?

Does a neighbor or family member have a key to your home so they can get to your pets during an emergency, if you are in the hospital, or you are unable to get home?

Does each of your companion animals have a go bag packed with seven days of food and water, medications, photos of the pet, medical records, and leashes and collars in addition to a carrier to safely contain them?

Do you have a plan for evacuating your livestock animals? Do your livestock know how to load into a trailer? Do you have a trailer, or do you know someone who can help with transport? Are your livestock on any medications and do you have a copy of medical records available?

Are your animals microchipped? When was the last time you double checked that your pet record has your correct contact information?

Do you have a list of contact information that may be needed when you are away from home? This typically includes the contact information for the veterinarian, boarding facility, animal shelter and local friends/family.

Make sure to stay informed of current conditions and pay attention to emergency notifications. It is important to always have a plan for your family, including your pets!