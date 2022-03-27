Not all home care is the same: Comfort Keepers provides quality service for your loved ones

The increasing senior population has led to incredible growth in the largely unregulated home care service industry. With many independent companies and private caregivers springing up across the country, it is not always easy for consumers to understand the key qualities that determine a safe and reliable provider.

Home care services provide a range of assistance, while allowing seniors to remain in their own homes. The majority of agencies offer a mix of:

Daily living assistance – meal preparation, running errands and transportation

Personal care – grooming, dressing guidance, toileting, and bathing

Home making – light housekeeping and laundry

Specialized services – companionship, shopping

Dementia, Alzheimer’s care

Standards and guidelines

Some states require agencies to be licensed and meet minimum standards. Arizona does not require a license. However, many agencies are part of a larger organization and follow strict guidelines for employment, marketing and business operations, such as Comfort Keepers.

“Home care agencies and registries are popping up everywhere. Although the industry is booming, there is currently little registration to control how these companies are operating and who their workers are,” Christy Socol, BD, CSA, of Home Health Care Management & Practice, said. “Unfortunately, the lack of industry regulation means there is a wide variety in terms of the quality of care that home care companies provide.”

Several independent companies are opening up home care agencies that lack quality and professionalism.

Questions to ask a home care company

When choosing a home care company, it is important to know what questions to ask before making any decision. Asking questions allows the client or family member to evaluate the best service for their situation. There are many choices of rates for services, but the cheapest is not always the best.

How long has the company been in business?

Are your caregivers insured and bonded?

How are your caregivers vetted? (Criminal background checks, etc.)

What training do you give your caregivers?

How are caregivers monitored and evaluated?

How do you know the caregiver arrived at their shift?

Caregiver quality

Before Comfort Keepers caregivers are placed into a home with a client, their personal backgrounds are checked thoroughly, and criminal backgrounds are re-run monthly. They are also trained before being placed with a client. In addition, Comfort Keepers caregivers are covered by Workers’ Compensation Insurance in the event of an injury to the caregiver as well as being bonded and insured. Private caregivers can seek the homeowner’s insurance for injury, and most are not bonded and insured.

Also, because of the substantial number of choices in the caregiving field, people will often choose the least expensive option without doing research. Choose a company where caregivers do not lack training and supervision.

It is easy to get confused when choosing home care for a loved one. Instead of focusing on the cost, concentrate on the quality of care your loved one will receive. The long-term consequences of hiring an independent agency or private caregiver may not be worth the risk. With knowledge of the options available for in-home care, families can feel satisfied and safe about their choice. There is too much at stake.

About Comfort Keepers

Providing quality care to the Flagstaff community and surrounding areas going on 19 years.

Comfort Keepers provides non-medical, in-home care on an hourly, daily, weekly or live-in basis for individuals needing assistance with activities of daily living. Services are tailored to the individual needs of each client. Care duties include companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping, grocery shopping, transportation for errands and appointments, laundry, recreational activities and more. Comfort Keepers has more than 750 independently owned and operated offices worldwide in 45 US states as well as Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland,

For more information call (928) 774-0888 or visit Comfort Keepers at 214 N. Sitgreaves St. in Flagstaff.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0