Program of Events: 2020 Flagstaff Festival of Science

Zooarchaeology students from NAU’s Department of Anthropology will highlight the relationships between Pueblo peoples at Wupatki and animals: diet and subsistence strategies, use of animal bones to make tools and an examination of how animals were an important part of every day.

SCI Talks: Four 15-minute presentations by Flagstaff scientists, artists, and educators!

Chad Woodruff - Empathy: It’s Not About Me

Empathy is the ability to take another’s perspective without confusing their perspective with your own. Known as self-other discrimination, it is key to the ability to empathize. This talk by NAU social neuroscientist Chad Woodruff will address the science and promotion of empathy in society.

Christine Sapio - The True Story of the “CocoNuts” Robotics Team and the Power of Robots to Change Lives

The CocoNuts are famous in Flagstaff for their bright red shirts, robots and success on the international FIRST Robotics stage. Coach Christine Sapio tells the story of how the team came to be and how these young people fuel movement in STEM education.