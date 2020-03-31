PRINT SUBSCRIBERS: You have free, unlimited access to our website and E-edition!
Did you know? As a print subscriber, you have FREE unlimited access to our website and E-edition copy of the newspaper included in your membership! You can access unlimited articles, including our ongoing COVID-19 coverage, important local updates, photo galleries and MORE - all from your favorite digital device.

First, you must ACTIVATE your print subscription on our website.

To activate your digital access, follow these 3 easy steps:

1. Click here to Start your Activation

2. Already have an account? Just type your email and password to log in. Otherwise scroll down on the screen, enter your email and create a password to register. (TIP - write down your login information in a secure place so you don't forget!)

3. Next, you might be asked to provide your phone number and zip code or email to confirm your account (for security reasons).

SUCCESS! You should now be able to read the digital copy of the newspaper every day. Remember, you need to be logged in to your account on the website to enjoy your subscription benefits. 

Click here to sign up to have the E-edition delivered to your email inbox every morning.

Having trouble activating? Contact us for more help.

Mayors request stay-at home order from Gov. Ducey
Local

Mayors request stay-at home order from Gov. Ducey

  • Updated

Dear Governor Ducey: In acknowledgement of recent empirical findings that support social distancing as an effective mechanism by which to slow the spread of COVID-19, we as mayors representing millions of vulnerable Arizonans fervently urge Governor Ducey to issue a Stay-At-Home order for the state.

Nathan Jesus Ruiz
Obituaries

Nathan Jesus Ruiz

  • Updated

With great sadness, we lost a family member on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Nathan Jesus Ruiz passed away at home surrounded by close family in F…

