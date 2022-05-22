The Innovate Waste Challenge: Stewardship and Economic Development at Work

To innovate is to make changes in something established, especially by introducing new methods, ideas, or products. When it comes to supporting residents’ ideas and assisting them with making a good living and making the world a better place, your City of Flagstaff Economic Development Team practices innovation on a regular basis. Dating back to 2017, the city’s Economic Vitality Division implemented a new public program – The Innovate Waste Challenge -- to make a positive impact on the community, on the environment, and on the economy by inspiring residents to innovate and be rewarded!

The City of Flagstaff Economic Development team started exploring ways to encourage entrepreneurship and environmental stewardship in late 2017. After months of research and drafts, and considering the development of critical partnerships, the Innovate Waste Challenge (IWC) was created with approval from City of Flagstaff City Council. IWC invited entrepreneurs to examine all the material going into the landfill, and to develop a business idea to divert that material and convert it into a business product or service that would result in a new start-up business and jobs in Flagstaff.

Since 2019, the City of Flagstaff Economic Development Team has convened with Moonshot@NACET, the Flagstaff Sustainability offices, Northern Arizona University, and Coconino Community College to participate in introducing and implementing the program to the community. Moonshot@NACET operates the business development program and activities at the Business Incubator and the Business Accelerator, so they were the ideal partner to foster and promote the IWC program. On April 6, 2019, three different businesses pitched their ideas in a “Shark-Tank” style to a diverse panel of judges. Praxis Plastics won the Innovate Waste Challenge with their idea to collect discarded plastic sleds and sled parts from the forest and to recycle the plastic into a number of different products from clipboards to climbing holds, and virtually any other item that can be made from plastic. Economic Development was honored to award Praxis Plastics in the hopes they would grow into a job creating, problem solving business.

2020 was the year that COVID came center stage; still the Innovate Waste Challenge rolled on inviting residents to continue to explore ways to practice true sustainability through innovation, service, and stewardship. In the throes of COVID, the team innovated the challenge with another pandemic pivot. Fear was high and the world was demanding new ways to move about the planet with a renewed focus on personal hygiene. Businesses were pivoting to meet needs and fill gaps in supply chains for all things that would enhance cleanliness, and Scott Hathcock’s team at Moonshot@NACET spread the word of the program far and wide. Bee Well participated and won the Innovate Waste/PPE Challenge by creating and delivering organic hand sanitizer produced in Flagstaff. Bee Well was impacted by the stories of the rampant spread of COVID on the native populations where limited water availability exacerbated close quarter conditions. The organic hand sanitizer helped their customers maintain cleanliness by providing their product to those in need. The City of Flagstaff Economic Development Department were honored to award Bee Well for their answer to the call of the Innovate Waste/PPE Challenge.

2021/22 has afforded the Economic Development Department another opportunity to grow the challenge in partnership with Moonshot@NACET in their state-wide tour of pitch events that will culminate in June 2022 at Little America Hotel in Flagstaff. APS is sponsoring the Annual Shoemaker Awards which will be a celebration of all things Arizona entrepreneurship including the winner(s) of this year’s event. The City of Flagstaff Economic Development Department not only provides sponsorship to the annual event but also funded the 2021/22 challenge at $20,000. Partnering also with Sustainability, the call was the Innovate Waste/Carbon Neutrality Challenge with Sustainability providing $10,000 to businesses that would focus on removing or sequestering carbon dioxide.

Eight entrepreneurs applied to the program, six pitched, five were awarded, with the top two businesses being awarded by the City of Flagstaff. Restoration Soils pitched their idea of being a facility that may process organic materials and construction waste into other consumer products. With land, relationships, knowledge, and access to markets, Restoration Soils is poised to have a huge and positive impact on the landfill by diverting material, a huge impact on the environment in general by reusing materials, and a huge impact on the community potentially with new jobs. As such, Restoration Soils won the event and was awarded $20,000 to grow their business idea in Flagstaff. Crosswalk Labs also pitched their idea which is a digital product (software service) that helps municipalities, governments, and agencies calculate greenhouse gas emissions. This capability is increasingly important as governments seek to reduce greenhouse gases. Crosswalk Labs is already growing as demand for their insights is also increasing. Crosswalk Labs was awarded $10,000 to grow their business idea in Flagstaff.

The City of Flagstaff Economic Development offices have convened tremendous partners throughout the community each year to deliver this innovative challenge designed to promote entrepreneurship and environmental stewardship. The City of Flagstaff Economic Development Department will continue to partner with and support Moonshot@NACET to deliver programs to grow ideas and entrepreneurship across the state and right here in Flagstaff. Stay tuned to https://www.moonshotaz.com/ to learn how the Innovate Waste Challenge will pivot next year! One more reason to visit, discover, and grow in Flagstaff.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0