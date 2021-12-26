Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce advocates for all Flagstaff businesses to create a strong local economy

Small businesses are the center of our economies and we must organize resources to help them be successful and bring youth development activities forward to engage emerging leaders.

The Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce has served as a solid figure in the city’s local economy for the past 130 years. Throughout that time, the Chanmber has cemented its place as a valuable lifeline for businesses of all sizes by acting as an advocate for the Flagstaff business community when faced with adversity, connecting Flagstaff residents with jobs, and keeping businesses informed about governmental decisions that might impact them and their businesses. The Chamber is an independent and private non-profit organization supported by its members through contributions, membership investments and fundraising events all with the goal of promoting businesses and advocating on their behalf fighting against the high cost of living.

Economic development is at the core of all work the Chamber undertakes. They serve as the conveners of Leaders and influencers who come together to grow the economy and solve problems that are barriers to growth; catalysts for economic development providing endless resources and tools businesses need to succeed; and The Champion for a vibrant community. At its core values is the belief that a healthy business climate and a thriving community are inseparable. The Chambers purpose in helping businesses be successful is the creation of wealth to grow our area, to keep families here gainfully employed, job creation, business growth and business attraction.

"Staying at the center of building a strong local economy happens through many different activities at the Chamber but we believe economic development's foundation is education," Chamber President Julie Pastrick said. "It is proven that educational attainment is the key to reaching a quality of life that we wish for ourselves."

The Chamber’s Education Division is focused on workforce development, labor force retention and attraction as well as connecting numerous business and education partnerships to expose youth to local careers they might not know exist. Businesses enjoy working with classrooms to convey the basic skills needed to be hired into their companies and welcome students into their workplaces for that first hand behind the scenes look. Economically speaking the Chamber’s collaboration with CCC and NAU students on internships provides workplace experiences that can lead to a local career opportunity. This is all a part of the Chamber’s Education Division work through many member business thought leaders on a volunteer basis.

Pastrick sits on numerous statewide boards representing the Chamber to focus on boosting local economies. Through these leadership positions she is able to elevate the needs of the northern-tier communities and Flagstaff. Some of them include the CTE Quality Standards Commission, where the career and technical education programs are grown and monitored region-by-region; the Governors Rural Business Economic Advisory Council representing Coconino County, which allows the Chamber to bring the latest and best resources to the Flagstaff region in order to boost business success; the Arizona Mexico Commission Board of Directors which is focused on cross border trade, boosting bi-national tourism, and working to sustain the megaregion world status enjoyed by the US, Mexico, and Canada economies which work collaboratively for the good of our populace.

Fighting against the high cost of living

The community conversation about the rate of growth and cost of living has been a hot topic for years and, according to Pastrick, the Chamber strives to support "smart development, while keeping a close eye on policies that can have big impacts on increasing housing prices.”

"As the largest business association in northern Arizona, the Chamber's continued support for smart development includes broad infrastructure improvements, quality healthcare expansion, housing construction, commercial, retail, and manufacturing development which all have a tremendous impact on northern Arizona's economy,” she continued.

The Chamber's impact was felt firsthand in October 2020 when the city considered increasing construction fees significantly. The Chamber penned a letter to the Flagstaff community urging members to contact city leaders about their opposition to the new housing and commercial construction fees being considered. In the letter, the Chamber Advocacy Division said the fee increases were too steep with more than tripling the existing costs.

"Tacking new and higher fees onto new construction only drives up the cost for Flagstaff consumers, making it more expensive to live in Flagstaff," the letter read. "Make your voice heard on this important issue. Email the Mayor and Council and tell them not to increase fees on new construction projects."

The Chamber serves as a strong advocate for business. Pastrick said that they have made real impacts on Flagstaff’s business success through both public statements and their actions.

“The Chamber's advocacy work in recent decades has led to a lower, albeit still high, cost of living and the Chamber remains committed to reducing the cost of living through support of sound community enhancements, both public and private,” Pastrick said. “The Chamber also provides information about new relief bills, economic impact reports and other information on our local economy that might be important to both Flagstaff residents and businesses. They are viewed as a go to for any and all information about our cost to do business and live in our community which is what private investors want when considering locating in our community.”

“The Chamber's advocacy work in recent decades has led to a lower, albeit still high, cost of living and the Chamber remains committed to reducing the cost of living through support of sound community enhancements, both public and private,” Pastrick said. “The Chamber also provides information about new relief bills, economic impact reports and other information that might be important to both Flagstaff residents and businesses. They are a go to for any and all information about the cost to do business and live in the community which is what private investors need to know and want when considering locating in our community.

Cecily Maniaci, the owner of the Toasted Owl, said the Chamber has always been a resource that has kept her in the know.

“The purpose of the Chamber is to represent the business community,” Maniaci said. “They help support businesses by engaging in current policy issues and keeping businesses up to date on the affairs that might affect the business community. They have helped me be a better businesswoman and member of the community by keeping me informed and helping my business grow and thrive through connections, advertising and educational events within the community.”

Building a better job market

The Chamber focuses on business retention and expansion, with efforts that connect businesses to the resources and local talent they need to survive. One on one discussions, group meetings and summits convened around issues at hand, are the way the Chamber delves into the challenges businesses face. A top priority is seeing the Northern Arizona Healthcare Village break ground in 2022. While economic changes in any city are to be expected, the Chamber has a huge impact on Flagstaff’s economic state. The Chamber was organized 130 years ago to be an advocate for Flagstaff business and has a mission to keep the economy balanced so businesses can thrive, the job market can flourish and Flagstaff can be a place in which people want to live, work and play.

About 10 years ago the Flagstaff Chamber Foundation, a 501(c)(3), was formed to enable the establishment of funds from private and corporate donors for use in charitable endeavors, promoting economic development in Flagstaff, increasing employment, payroll, business volume and the overall quality of life within Flagstaff and its surroundings. A new focus has been providing scholarships for local youth to attend CCC as first generation and first year college students.

To learn more, visit flagstaffchamber.com/about-the-chamber/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0