Flagstaff Young Professionals: Breaking leadership barriers together

The Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce plays a big role in building Flagstaff's next generation of leaders through its Flagstaff Young Professionals (FYP) initiative. Flagstaff Young Professionals, a division of the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, is in its sixth year of connecting young adult between the ages of 21 and 39.

Since its inception many years ago, the group has grown to a community of more than 100 members and hosts a myriad of events focused on community service, professional development and connecting with each other as well as with other professionals they might not know otherwise.

According to FYP Board Chair Emily Giralt, the goal is to help young people find sustainable employment and their true footing in building community together. It’s the Chamber’s resource for young professionals to make meaningful connections and ultimately become more informed and connecting community leaders.

"The biggest thing about our organization is making those connections," Giralt said. "It's really difficult to be a young professional, especially in Flagstaff. Jobs are fought for and there's a lot of really experienced and highly-educated people who come out to apply for positions and so not having a lot of experience even though you are ambitious makes for a very competitive environment. It's not what you know, but who you know-and that really holds true in our small town."

That's where FYP comes in. The organization helps prepare visionary young adults who are working in diverse industries to play a role and be engaged in shaping the way for Flagstaff's future success and growth. Sometimes, something as simple as a nudge, meeting the right person or just talking about individual experiences can create change.

FYP holds an Leadership Mentoring Summit each year as the signature event. Members hear from and can question local professionals who are well established in this community in a roundtable-style conversation

"It's a really inspiring event," Giralt said. “We typically host from 15-20 different business professionals that are the backbone of our business community. The ability to sit down with them and make that connection is really helpful and valued by young professionals. This way you can understand what it takes to be at the top of your game to ascend the career ladder.”

FYP hosts multiple networking events throughout the year, ranging from coffeehouse talks, activity nights, group hikes or volunteering at the local Food Bank to make a difference.

Community engagement is a core value for the organization and charity-based events go hand-in-hand with this value. In 2019, FYP members adopted downtown Flagstaff’s Columbus Avenue. They meet quarterly to pick up trash along the area and keeps it looking great. The group has also volunteered for the 911 Color Run, Full Circle People's Pantry, hosted an Earth Day Clean Up at Bushmaster Park and volunteered at the Coconino Humane Society. These community service projects help to build the spirit of giving back to our community in the next generation of leaders.

"It works hand in hand with the networking," Giralt said. "You're giving back to the community, but you're also really getting to know other Flagstaff professionals. You should want to get involved in community service because of the circle we're creating."

Young professionals can join by signing up online or by attending an upcoming event. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/FlagstaffYoungProfessionals.24h or https://www.flagstaffchamber.com/flagstaff-young-professionals/.

