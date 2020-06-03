June 4-June 10
Vol. 26, Issue 24
Feature Story
Lives in the letter
How postal correspondences can enrich our understanding of history and humanity
By Seth Muller
On the cover: Letters are an important monument, not only to lives lived but as ephemera that capture a social and political moment in time. Photo by Jean Rukkila
Highlighted Sections:
Brew
Masters of Brewtality: Beer life hacks
By Mike Williams
Regular Sections:
Full Frontal
Letter from Home
Hot Picks
Screen
Space Force
Battlestar Galactica
Comics
Letters to Ducey
Classifieds
Contributors
Seth Muller, Mike Williams, Nicole Walker, Charlene Gile, Dan Stoffel, Erin Shelley, Sam Mossman, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Drew Fairweather, Jimmy Craig
