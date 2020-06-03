TOC 26_24
TOC 26_24

  • Updated
  • 0
envelope art

More than just simple correspondence, physical mail can often be art. Courtesy of Jean Rukkila

June 4-June 10

Vol. 26, Issue 24

Feature Story

Lives in the letter

How postal correspondences can enrich our understanding of history and humanity

By Seth Muller

On the cover: Letters are an important monument, not only to lives lived but as ephemera that capture a social and political moment in time. Photo by Jean Rukkila

Highlighted Sections:  

Brew

Masters of Brewtality: Beer life hacks

By Mike Williams

Regular Sections:

Full Frontal

Letter from Home

Hot Picks

Screen

Space Force

Battlestar Galactica

Comics

Letters to Ducey

Classifieds

Contributors

Seth Muller, Mike Williams, Nicole Walker, Charlene Gile, Dan Stoffel, Erin Shelley, Sam Mossman, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Drew Fairweather, Jimmy Craig

