Review: 'Locke and Key' is a string of mysteries waiting to be pried open

As Sam Mossman informed readers in last week’s Extra Butter, Universal Studios’ Dark Universe, a revival of its famed lineup of old-time monsters, failed to take off. This was due in large part to the poor box office numbers and reviews of 2014’s Dracula Untold and then 2017’s Tom Cruise-ified version of The Mummy. But Universal didn’t kill off the idea altogether; instead, they decided to let filmmakers create their own standalone stories around the iconic characters. Rather than Johnny Depp walking around in white bandages and dark sunglasses, writer/director Leigh Whannell puts the focus on the monster’s victim in his mostly successful take on The Invisible Man.

Elisabeth Moss plays Cecilia Kass, whom we first meet as she is fleeing in the middle of the night from the beachside mansion she shares with her abusive and controlling husband Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). After hiding out for a few weeks, afraid to venture outside even as far as the mailbox for fear that Adrian will track her down, Cecilia learns of his death. Finally, she will have a chance to live her own life, with a little help from a few million dollars Adrian left her in his will—contingent, of course, on her not getting arrested or going crazy. But those conditions become increasingly difficult to meet once strange things start happening around Cecilia, as if she were being tormented by some sort of invis—oh, perhaps we’ve said enough.