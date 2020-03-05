Various Events Thu 3.5
The Cottage:
The Bad Rooster cocktail lounge happy hour. Showcasing signature drinks and chalkboard food specials. Nightly from 5-6:30 p.m. 126 W. Cottage Ave. 774-8431
Dark Sky Brewing Co.:
Thirstday Trivia Night with Mike Williams. Every Thursday. 7-9 p.m. Free. 117 N. Beaver St. 235-4525
Drinking Horn Meadery:
Thirsty Thursday Mead Mixer. The bartending Viking will be offering up a new mead mixer weekly. 5-8 p.m. Free. 506 N. Grant St. suite K. 774-1049
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: Use Mis-Use and Restoration on the Colorado Plateau exhibit.
Three renowned photographers document the complexities of land use on our fragile landscape. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 423 N Beaver St. On display through March. 774-2911
Flagstaff Federated Community Church:
Drop-in to Mindfulness. Open meditation provided by Stillpoint Meditation. Instruction with guided and silent meditation offered. Every Thursday. 6:30-8:15 p.m. Free. 400 W. Aspen Ave.
Historic Barrel + Bottle House:
Beer and bread pairing with A Dog’s Walk Bakery. Monthly pairing, this time with three different breads and beers. 12-9 p.m. $10. 110 S. San Francisco St. 774-0454
Human Nature Dance Theatre:
Chinese Kung Fu. Small class training for health and self-defense. Exercises and massage work, forms, drills and weapons taught be experienced and NATSTA certified instructor. Ladies and all beginners 14 and up welcome. 6-8 p.m. $50/month. 4 W. Phoenix Ave. 779-5858
Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center:
Hour-long small group guitar classes. Ages 13 and up. Two sessions every Thursday from 3-5 p.m. Flexible format, multiple styles. Registration required. $30 for five classes, and $5 materials. 245 N. Thorpe Road. 221-0418
Mother Road Brewing Co.:
The Written World writer’s circle and workshop. Join other writers on the first and third Thursdays of every month. 6 p.m. 1300 E. Butler Ave. 774-0492
Museum of Northern Arizona:
The Force is with our People. Featuring 15-20 contemporary Native artists whose work is influenced by Star Wars and explores the reasons the story resonates with them. On display until May 25. Regular museum admission rates apply. 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd. 774-5213
Prochnow Auditorium:
Movie screening of Bombshell. 8 p.m. Free with student or faculty ID. 307 W Dupont Ave.
Radio Sunnyside:
Peek into the Unknown. A call-in talk show with Intuitive, Rosie. KSZN-LP, 101.5 FM. Streaming at www.radiosunnyside.org/listen. Airs every Thursday. 5-6 p.m. Mercado de los Sueños. 2532 E. 7th Ave. 526-3322
Red Rock State Park:
Guided nature walk at 10 a.m. Every day. Park is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. $7 adults, $4 youth ages 7-13. 4050 Lower Red Rock Loop. Sedona. (928) 282-6907
Shift Kitchen and Bar:
Happy hour. Enjoy snacks at half price, and get $2 off drinks. 4-6 p.m. 107 N. San Francisco St. 440-5135
Snow Mountain River:
Sky Black mural release party. See the five new murals at SMR, each depicting outdoor activities in Flagstaff and meet the artist. Kids and pets welcome. Free. 5-7 p.m. 1800 S Milton Rd. 774-1461
Southside Tavern:
Astronomy on Tap one year anniversary. Celebrate with Lowell Observatory astronomer Michael West and technology director Kyler Kuehn. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Free. 117 S. San Francisco St. 440-5368
Toasted Owl Café:
WiseOwl Team Trivia with hosts Carly and Kevin. Monthly trivia night. Sign up at 7 p.m. Trivia at 7:30-9 p.m. 5200 E. Cortland Blvd. 526-0610
TBA:
Feel the magic and healing of drumming by creating your own mesmerizing rhythms on Djoun Djoun sets, Darabuka and Djembe drums, tambourine, Moroccan Zills and frame drum. Ancient Turkish/Egyptian rhythms are also available for exploration. Private Studio in Timberline, 8 miles north of the Flagstaff Mall on Highway 89. Class fee is flexible depending on the number of drummers. Schedule is flexible as well. Email Karen Custer Thurston, M.S. gypsykct@yahoo.com or text (928) 814-3885 with inquiries.
Vino Loco:
Wine Tasting Thursdays. 6-8 p.m. $10, free for wine club members. 22 E. Birch Ave. 226-1764
Music Events Thu 3.5
The Gopher Hole:
Basement Beatz. 10 p.m. Free. 23 N. Leroux St. 774-2731
Monte Vista Lounge:
Karaoke. Hosted by Ricky Bill. Every Thursday. 9:30 p.m. Free. 100 N. San Francisco St. 779-6971
Oak Creek Brewing Co.:
Randy J. & The Tarantulas. 6-8 p.m. Free. 2050 Yavapai Drive. Sedona. (928) 204-1300
Various Events Fri 3.6
Brews & Cues:
Bar Bingo. $5 BS Mules, $3 Bingo Shots. Chance to win fun prizes and $50 gift card grand prize. 8 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St. 779-0079
Cornish Pasty Co.:
Beer night. Featuring special IPAS, sours, ales and more. 7 p.m. 26 S. San Francisco St. 440-5196
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany:
Art in Action series presents Managing Our Rangelands, a discussion with the manager of Babbitt Ranches Billy Cordasco, Grand Canyon Trust land conservation program manager Cerissa Hoglander, president of Diablo Trust, Mike Macauley and more. 6 p.m. Free. 423 N. Beaver St. 774-2911
Flagstaff Elk’s Lodge:
Weekly all-you-can-eat Fish Fry. Fish fry begins at 6 p.m. $12. All proceeds benefit Elks Children Charities. Every Friday. 2101 N. San Francisco St. 774-6271
Flagstaff General Store:
Get a makeover from Becca and Diana of Rodan + Fields. Shade matching, hand scrub, massage, eye makup tutorial and more. 5-7 p.m. Free. 9 N. Leroux St. 440-5358
Hops on Birch:
The Little Monsters Ball: A drag show tribute to Lady Gaga. Hosted by the fabulous Lady Nightingale and Revelucien. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. 22 E. Birch Ave. 440-5380
Little America Hotel:
Kikori Con 2020 anime convention. Runs from 10 a.m. on March 6 until 6 p.m. on March 8. Full schedule is available on the Kikori Con 2020 Facebook page. $20-250. 2515 E. Butler Ave. 779-7900
Lumberyard Brewing Company:
Late Nite @ The Yard! $6.99 32-ounce Yard Jars. Drink Specials start at 9 p.m. DJ starts at 10 p.m. Playing dance hits from throughout the decades. Free. 5 S. San Francisco St. 779-2739
Mary D. Fisher Theater:
The Assistant. 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. $12/general admission, $10 for students, $9 for Film Festival members. 2030 W. Hwy 89A. Sedona. (928) 282-1177
Mother Road Brewing Co.:
Pair your favorite beer with food from 3’s in the Trees food truck. 4-8 p.m. 1300 E. Butler Ave. 774-9139
Orpheum Theater:
Anger Management Comedy Show featuring Reena Calm, East Coast Jew turned Chicago favorite. Calm is a nationally touring headliner. Doors at 7:30 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. $9-11. 15 W Aspen Ave. 556-1580.
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center:
First Friday recycling center tour. Tour lasts and hour. 1 p.m. 1800 E Butler Ave. 779-1745
Yoga Revolution:
Funky Friday. Featuring a different handcrafted flow and music playlist each week. 6 p.m. $11 drop-in, or $12 with a debit or credit card. 213 S. San Francisco St. 600-9483
Zane Grey Ballroom:
Help Flagstaff High School’s drama club celebrate the female influence on the world of musical theater. Students will perform songs and spoken-word pieces by women. Bring feminine hygiene products to donate to Hope Cottage. Free. 7-10 p.m. 23 N. Leroux St. 779-1919
Music Events Fri 3.6
Altitudes Bar & Grill:
Jacqui Foreman. 7 p.m. 2 S. Beaver St. #200. 214-8218
Charly’s Pub:
Tommy Dukes and Roger Smith. 6-8:30 p.m. 23 N. Leroux St. 779-1919
Dark Sky Brewing Co.:
DuB & Down with the Blues. Rock and hip-hop from Flagstaff. 7 p.m. Free. 117 N. Beaver St. 224-8047
Firecreek Coffee Co.:
Rising Sun Daughter (Phoenix), Clay Dudash and Tough Luck & Company (Tucson). Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 7:30 p.m. 22 E. Route 66. 774-2266
The Gopher Hole:
Big Chad. Groove rock. 9 p.m.Free. 23 N. Leroux St. 774-2731
The Green Room:
Night of Light: Ferda Fest featuring Ikarus Media. Sounds from Sick Floyd, AsYouWere, Devin West, TXNY, Atsushi K and more. The night will begin with poetry from Juniper House Readings. 8 p.m. Free. 21+. 15 N. Agassiz St. 226-8669
Historic Barrel + Bottle House:
The Caverns. 6-9 p.m. Free. 110 S. San Francisco St. 774-0454
The Hive:
February Anytown Zine local release show featuring Safety School, Ruff Stuff and Punishment Suite. $5. 7 p.m. 2 S Beaver St. #190.
KickStand Kafe:
Interference Series presents Troubadors, the improvisation trio of Bailey Zick, Alex Oliverio and Caleb Michel. Inspired by British folk rock groups of the 1960s through the lens of free improvisation and post-rock atmospherics. 7 p.m. $5 for students, $10 for general admission, no one turned away for lack of funds. 719 N. Humphreys St. 779-5393
Mountain Top Tap Room:
Black Lemon. Alternative folk/rock from Flagstaff. 9 p.m. Free. 10 E. Route 66.
Oak Creek Brewing Co.:
Super Soul. 8 p.m. Free. 2050 Yavapai Drive. Sedona. (928) 204-1300
Prochnow Auditorium:
Up With People. International songs and dances, pop medleys, original song—all crafted to inspire hope. Doors at 6 p.m. Show at 7 p.m. $17 for general admission, $12 for youth under 18. Free for NAU students. 307 W. Dupont Ave. 523-5661
The Spirit Room:
Fridays with Moondog & Friends. 1 p.m. Cattywampus. 8 p.m. Free. 166 Main St. Jerome. (928) 634-8809
Stockmans Club:
DJ and karaoke night with DJ Sylver. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. 7136 N. US Highway 89. 526-4320
Vino Loco:
Jeremiah and the Red Eyes. Acoustic Americana meets folk. 7 p.m. 22 E. Birch Ave. 266-0330
Various Events Sat 3.7
The Arboretum at Flagstaff:
Morning bird walks. Bring water, a camera and comfortable walking shoes. 7:30 a.m. Free and open to the public. 774-1442
Bookmans Entertainment Exchange:
PokeMANS trade battle and play. A whole day of Pokemon events and celebrations. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 1520 S Riordan Ranch St. 774-0005.
Downtown Diner:
Saturday Night Swing. Beginners dance lesson starts at 6 p.m. Social dancing from 7-9 p.m. Free. 7 E. Aspen Ave.
Flagstaff Climbing:
Film screening Pretty Strong. Eight of the world’s strongest female climbers explore new areas, challenges and boundaries. BYOB. 7 p.m. Free. 205 S. San Francisco St. 556-9909
Flagstaff Public Library:
Living the Dream: Secrets to getting your work out there. Get your questions answered about publishing and marketing for authors of all kinds. 3 p.m. Free. 300 W Aspen Ave. 213-2330
High Country Conference Center:
12th Annual Viola Awards. Ceremony celebrating 39 artists, teachers, musicians, scientists and more. $75-115. 201 W. Butler Ave. 779-2300
Historic Barrel + Bottle House:
Release of a special chocolate stout made with Tucson brewery Harbottle Brewing Company. 3-8 p.m. 110 S. San Francisco St. 774-0454
Hotel Monte Vista:
Viola after-party. Champagne and hors d’oevres at Lotus Lounge, 9-10 p.m., meet the nominees and fellow community members. From there, head to Rendezvous for a crafty cocktail and music. 9 p.m. 100 N San Francisco St. 779-6971
Lumberyard Brewing Company:
Late Nite @ The Yard! $4 Pints, $4 Double Wells. Drink Specials start at 9 p.m. DJ starts at 10 p.m. Playing dance hits from throughout the decades. Free. 5 S. San Francisco St. 779-2739
Marshall Elementary School:
Continuing Taoist Tai Chi. 9-10:30 a.m. Every Saturday. flagstaff.az@taoist.org. 850 N. Bonito St. 288-2207
Mary D. Fisher Theatre:
Met Live Opera: Agrippina. Pre-opera talk an hour before screening, led by John Steinbrunner 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. $12/general admission, $10/students, $9/Film Fest members. 2030 W. Hwy 89A. Sedona. (928) 282-1177
Momentum Aerial:
Morning dance party. Cone out for some daytime fun in the dark. Experience the energy and mood of a nightclub away from intoxicants and late nights. Every Saturday. Flagstaff Foundry. 10-11:30 a.m. $8. 1802 W Kaibab Lane, #170.
Mother Road Brewing Co.:
Enjoy food from the Chile Box food truck. 4-7 p.m. 1300 E Butler Ave. 774-0492
Prochnow Auditorium:
Movie screening of Bombshell. 8 p.m. Free with student or faculty ID. 307 W Dupont Ave.
Riordan Mansion:
Archaeologist Neil Weintraub will discuss his most memorable adventures and challenges from 30 years of working in the Kaibab National Forest. 7-8 p.m. Free. 779-4395
Shift Kitchen and Bar:
Monthly bake sale featuring pastries, espresso cocktails and hot breakfast items. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. 107 N. San Francisco St. 440-5135
Music Events Sat 3.7
Agassiz Lodge:
Black Lemon. Alternative folk/rock from Flagstaff. 1-5 p.m. 9300 N Snow Bowl Rd. 779-1951
Altitudes Bar & Grill:
Jimmy Deblois. 7 p.m. 2 S. Beaver St. #200. 214-8218
Arizona Roadhouse:
Live country music every Saturday night. 9 p.m. Free. 2136 N. 4th St. 526-0278
Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge:
The Vandevier Breaks. Part of the Viola Awards after-party. 9:30 p.m. Free. 100 N San Francisco St. 779-6971
Orpheum Theater:
Robyn Hitchcock. One of England’s most enduring contemporary songwriters. Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. $19-26, 15 W Aspen Ave. 556-1580
Oak Creek Brewing Co.:
Kenzo. 3-6 p.m. Open mic at 7 p.m. Free. 2050 Yavapai Drive. Sedona. (928) 204-1300
Prochnow Auditorium:
Up With People. International songs and dances, pop medleys, original song—all crafted to inspire hope. Doors at 6 p.m. Show at 7 p.m. $17 for general admission, $12 for youth under 18. Free for NAU students. 307 W. Dupont Ave. 523-5661
Southside Tavern:
Downtown Dimes. Drink specials and music from DJ Baker. 10 p.m. $5 entry. Every Saturday. 117 S. San Francisco St. 774-5292
The Spirit Room:
You have free articles remaining.
Jennifer Westover and the Handsome Devils. 2 p.m. Johnny Lingo Trio. 9 p.m. 166 Main St. Jerome. (928) 634-8809
Stockmans Club:
Karaoke featuring Wired for Sound Karaoke. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. 7136 N. US Hwy. 89. 526-4320
Various Events Sun 3.8
Arizona Historical Society Pioneer Museum:
International Women’s Day celebration. The Pioneer Museum opens its doors to the Jewish community as they celebrate the Purim holiday, honoring the lives of Jewish women in Flagstaff. Wine and beer available for purchase. Free. 23040 N. Fort Valley Rd. 774-6272
Canyon Dance Academy:
Ballroom dancing lessons. 5-7 p.m. Every Sunday. Learn social ballroom dancing followed by a chance to practice ballroom, swing and Latin dances. Singles, couples, students welcome. No partner needed. 2812 N. Isabel St. 814-0157
Dark Sky Brewing Co.:
Pints n’ Poses Yoga. Every Sunday. 10:30-11:30 a.m. $8 drop-in. 117 N. Beaver St. 235-4525
Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy:
Flag Freemotion. Conscious movement/freestyle dance. Moving meditation to danceable music. Minimum instruction and no experience required. Every Sunday. 10:30 a.m. www.flagstafffreemotion.com. 3401 N. Fort Valley Road. 225-1845
Heart and Soul Sanctuary:
Super full moon healing circle. Create space by calling in the directions together, discuss the astrology forecast. Be guided through a meditation and ritual. 7-8 p.m. Donation-based. 320 N. Leroux St. Suite C. 864-8088
Mary D. Fisher Theatre:
Swan Lake, live from the Bolshoi Ballet. 3 p.m. $12/general admission, $10/students, $9 for Film Fest members. 2030 W. Hwy 89A. Sedona. (928) 282-1177
Northern Arizona Yoga Center:
Ritual Reset sound meditation with Jan Michael Meade and friends. 7:30 p.m. $8-$15 suggested donation. Every Sunday. 113 S. San Francisco St. 814-2275
Riordan Mansion:
A Stickley furniture tour. Enjoy hearing about the Riordan families favorite chairs, rare pieces presented by long serving docent Adrienne Rose. 2-3:30 p.m. $14-16. Reservations required. Riordan Mansion State Historic Park. 779-4395
Shift Kitchen and Bar:
Happy hour. Enjoy snacks at half price, and get $2 off drinks. 4-6 p.m. 107 N. San Francisco St. 440-5135
Tranzend Studio:
Flagstaff Latin Dance Collective Sunday Salsa Social. Lessons at 5 p.m.: beginner and all level fundamentals, technique and musicality. Followed by open dancing. Every Sunday. $10 drop-in, $8 for students or get a dance card and save. Please see updated calendar of events and notifications on www.latindancecollective.org. 417 W. Santa Fe Ave. 814-2650
Vino Loco:
Happy Hour. All day. 22 E. Birch Ave. 226-1764
Wanderlust Brewing Co.:
Women’s Day celebration with She Wolf, Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival and Arizona Women’s Film Festival. An evening of supporting women, raising awareness against bias and taking action for equality. Food from Alejandro’s Mexican Food. 4-7 p.m. 1519 N. Main St. 351-7952
The Yoga Experience:
Free community class. Every Sunday. 4:30 p.m. 1071 E. Old Canyon Ct. #200. 774-9010
Music Events Sun 3.8
Flagstaff Brewing Co.:
Viola & The Brakeman. 2-5 p.m. 16 E. Route 66. 773-1442
The Gopher Hole:
Celtic Music Session. All musicians and listeners are welcome to join in for Celtic tunes and songs. Every Sunday. 7-9:30 p.m. Free. 23 N. Leroux St. 774-2731
The Hive:
Def-I (New Mexico), T.R. 3 (Atlanta), Lex, Boom Box Bros and An Illustrated Mess (Flagstaff). A night of hip-hop.
Kitt Recital Hall:
Euphonium Recital and Ben Ordaz on Tuba. Ordaz teaches Tuba at NAU. He will be joined on stage by pianist Daryl Shay and the members of Elden Brass Quintet. 1:30 p.m. 1115 S. Knoles Dr. 523-3731
Mother Road Brewing Co.:
BD & B Frank. Acoustic Americana and sweet blues music. 2-4 p.m. 7 S. Mikes Pike. 774-9139
The Museum Club:
Open Mic. Every Sunday. 4 p.m. Free. Then, at 9 p.m. Caballos del Norte. Music from northern Mexico. 3404 E. Rte. 66. 440-5214
Oak Creek Brewing Co.:
Keith Martini. 3-6 p.m. Free. 2050 Yavapai Drive. Sedona. (928) 204-1300
The Spirit Room:
Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts, modern outlaw country. 2 p.m. Cattywampus. 8 p.m. Free. 166 Main St. Jerome. (928) 634-8809
Starlite Lanes:
Cosmic bowling and music with a live DJ. 9 p.m. 3406 E. Rte. 66. 526-1138
Various Events Mon 3.9
Dark Sky Brewing Co.:
Locals Day. Special pricing for Flag locals all day. Every Monday. 117 N. Beaver St. 235-4525
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany:
Taoist tai chi. Every Monday. 9 a.m.-noon. flagstaff.az@taoist.org. 423 N. Beaver St. 288-2207
Flag Tag AZ:
Monday Madness. Unlimited tag for $10. 4-8 p.m. 1801 W. Rte. 66.
Flagstaff Public Library:
The poetry of Austin Davis. Come hear poetry from Davis’ most recent collection. 6:30 p.m. Free. 300 W Aspen Ave. 213-2330
Jim’s Total Body Fitness:
Line dancing. All levels. First class free. Every Monday. 7-8 p.m. 2150 N. 4th St. 606-1435
Mary D. Fisher Theater:
The Assistant. 4 p.m. Artistic Expressions in Puebloan Pottery 6:30 p.m. $12/general admission, $10 for students, $9 for Film Festival members. 2030 W. Hwy 89A. Sedona. (928) 282-1177
Mother Road Brewing Co.:
Pair your favorite beer with food from The Chile Box food truck. 4-8 p.m. 1300 E. Butler Ave. 774-9139
The Museum Club:
Flagstaff’s Open Mic Comedy Night. Every Monday night. 8 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66. 440-5214
Radio Sunnyside:
Peek into the Unknown. A call-in talk show with Intuitive, Rosie. KSZN-LP, 101.5 FM. Streaming at www.radiosunnyside.org/listen. Airs every Monday. 9-10 a.m. Mercado de los Sueños. 2532 E. 7th Ave. 526-3322
Riordan Mansion:
The Women of the Riordan Mansion lecture. 12:15-1 p.m. 409 W. Riordan Rd. 779-4395
Starlite Lanes:
Food for Flag Mondays. Benefit for Flagstaff Family Food Center. $1 game with donation of canned food, $2 without donation. $1 off all pints, $2 snacks, $3 well drinks. 9 p.m. 3406 E. Rte. 66. 526-1138
Walkup Skydome:
Flagstaff Community STEM Celebration. Fun and interesting ways for people of all ages to engage with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free. 1705 S. San Francisco St. 523-5353
Music Events Mon 3.9
Charly’s Pub & Grill:
Monday Night Blues. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St. 774-2731
Hops on Birch:
Open mic night. Every Monday. 8 p.m. sign-up. 22 E. Birch Ave. 774-4011
Sinagua Middle School:
Experience the music of the British Isles with the Master Chorale of Flagstaff and Celtic band The Knockabouts. 7:30 p.m. 3950 E. Butler Ave.
Various Events Tue 3.10
Charly’s Pub & Grill:
Game Night. Every Tuesday. 6 p.m. Free. 23 N. Leroux St. 774-2731
Cline Library:
Enjoy a new movie through this Flagstaff series. This week: History of the World: Part I. Every Tuesday during the NAU semester. 7 p.m. 1001 Knoles Dr.
Coconino Community College Fourth Street Campus:
CCC Comet Talk: How Far? Myths and Distance in our Night Sky lecture. Answering questions like, what is a light year, how far is the sun from the earth, really? And more. 6 p.m. Free. 3000 N. Fourth St. 526-7600
Firecreek Coffee Co.:
Monthly improv show featuring special guest Ryan Biter. 6:30 p.m. $2. 22 E. Route 66. 774-2266
First Congregational Church:
Yuan Gong Qigong classes. Every Tuesday. Beginners welcome. 6:30-8 p.m. $5-$10 suggested donation per class. 740 N. Turquoise Dr. 525-6112
Flagstaff Public Library:
Writers Who Lunch. Bring your lunch and get the support and company of other Flagstaff writers. Noon-1:30 p.m. Nos Encantan Cuentos en Espanol group at 5 p.m. Free. 300 W. Aspen Ave. 213-2330
Flag Tag AZ:
Archery Tag Tuesdays. Bring in a team of five and get five unlimited tags for 50% off. Bracket games from 6-7:30 p.m. Winning team gets free pizza and pitcher of soda. 1801 W. Rte. 66.
Harkins Flagstaff 16:
Tuesday Night Classics. This week: Ghost.7 p.m. $5. 4751 E. Marketplace Dr. 233-3005
Hops on Birch:
Trivia night. Every Tuesday. 7:30 p.m. sign-up. 8 p.m. start. Free. 22 E. Birch Ave. 774-4011
Jazzercise Flagstaff:
African Dance Class with live drumming. 6:45-8:15 p.m. $10 per class. First class free, under 18 free. Every Tuesday. No experience needed. 1798 E. Rte. 66. 853-9968
Jim’s Total Body Fitness:
Line dancing. All levels. 5:30-7 p.m. First class free. Every Tuesday. 2150 N. 4th St. 606-1435
Karma Sushi Grill:
Good Karma Tuesday, proceeds benefit Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival. 11 a.m-10 p.m. 6 E. Route 66. 774 6100
Mary D. Fisher Theater:
BANFF Mountain Film Festival international tour. 7 p.m. $12/general admission, $10 for students, $9 for Film Festival members. 2030 W. Hwy 89A. Sedona. (928) 282-1177
Mother Road Brewing Co.:
Enjoy complimentary sliders and sides from Satchmo’s. 5 p.m. until supplies last. 1300 E. Butler Ave. 774-9139
Shift Kitchen and Bar:
Happy hour. Enjoy snacks at half price, and get $2 off drinks. 4-6 p.m. 107 N. San Francisco St. 440-5135
Starlite Lanes:
Two Buck Tuesday. $2 games, shoes and drinks. 9 p.m. 3406 E. Rte. 66. 526-1138
Touch of Comfort Massage:
Moving meditation combines movement, breath and awareness along with live sound healing music to improve mood, relieve stress, and relax the body and mind. Join David Semanas and John & Carmen Marcus, sound healers, every Tuesday. davyarizona@gmail.com. 7:15-8:15 p.m. $15. 120 N. San Francisco St.
Uptown Pubhouse: Juniper House Readings. Get cozy and share poetry and creative writing with with a close community of literary enthusiasts. 114 N. Leroux St. 773-0551
Music Events Tue 3.10
The Green Room:
S.A.F.E. Puppy/ Pet role-play. Educator Master Dart (VP Southeast Virginia Pups & Handlers) with host a fun-filled course on the world of pet role-play. Stick around for music and moshing with special guest Rocket Dog. Pet Gear is encouraged (put keep it legal). 18+. 7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. 15 N. Agassiz St. 226-8669
Oak Creek Brewing Co.:
Drumz ‘n Dance Nite. Every Tuesday. 8 p.m. Free. 2050 Yavapai Drive. Sedona. (928) 204-1300
Timberline Tavern:
Open mic. Every Tuesday. 6-9 p.m. Free. 9001 N. Highway 89. 522-5817
Various Events Wed 3.11
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation:
Weekly classes on meditation and modern buddhism. Every Wednesday. 6:30 p.m. $10, $5 students. 510 N. Leroux St. 637-6232
Bright Side Bookshop: RPG Book Club meeting. For aspiring and experienced game masters, a group to help you run your first tabletop roleplaying game. The March book is The Ultimate RPG Gameplay Guide. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. 18 N. San Francisco St. 440-5041
Du Boise Center:
Wingo. Wings and Bingo. Free with NAU ID. 7 p.m. 523-1594
Firecreek Coffee Company:
Flagstaff poetry slam ft. Kim Possible. Room for 12 poets to enter. Signups at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $2-5 sliding scale for spectators. 22 W. Route 66. 774-2266
Majerle's Sports Grill:
Trivia night. Every Wednesday. 7 p.m. Free. 102 W. Rte. 66. 774-6463
Mary D. Fisher Theater:
BANFF Mountain Film Festival international tour. 7 p.m. $12/general admission, $10 for students, $9 for Film Festival members. 2030 W. Hwy 89A. Sedona. (928) 282-1177
The Museum Club:
World Famous Dime night. 10-cent beer, $1 pitchers, $2 wells. 7 p.m. $5 cover. 3404 E. Rte. 66. 440-5214
The Peaks Alpine Room:
Ballroom dance classes every Wednesday. Each month starts a different dance which will build through the month. Beginners who miss the first week, please call or email. No partner needed. 6:30-8 p.m. $2 donation to USA Dance. Gary Millam, garmillam@gmail.com. 3150 N. Winding Brook Road. 853-6284
Shift Kitchen and Bar:
Happy hour. Enjoy snacks at half price, and get $2 off drinks. 4-6 p.m. 107 N. San Francisco St. 440-5135
Starlite Lanes:
Wild Wednesday. All you can bowl, plus free shoe rentals and $5 drinks. 6 p.m. $8 before 9 p.m., $10 after. 3406 E. Rte. 66. 526-1138
Uptown Pubhouse:
Team trivia with Carly Strauss. 7:30 p.m. Free. 114 N. Leroux St. 773-0551
Music Events Wed 3.11
Coconino Center for the Arts: Jeffrey Foucault. A Midwestern amalgam of blues, country, rock and folk. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30. Tickets are $18 in advance/$22 day of. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd. 779-2300
Dark Sky Brewing Co.:
BYOV Night. Bring in records to be played on the turntable. 5 p.m. Every Wednesday. 117 N. Beaver St. 235-4525
The Green Room:
Happy Hour $hit Show Karaoke. 6 p.m. Free. Ages 21 and up. 15 N. Agassiz St. 226-8669
Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge:
One man band Paul Miller. 9 p.m. 100 N San Francisco St. 779-6971
Oak Creek Brewing:
Anthony Frijia. 6-9 p.m. 2050 Yavapai Drive. Sedona. (928) 204-1300
The Spirit Room:
Open mic night. 8 p.m. Free. 166 Main St. Jerome. (928) 634-8809