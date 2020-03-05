Feel the magic and healing of drumming by creating your own mesmerizing rhythms on Djoun Djoun sets, Darabuka and Djembe drums, tambourine, Moroccan Zills and frame drum. Ancient Turkish/Egyptian rhythms are also available for exploration. Private Studio in Timberline, 8 miles north of the Flagstaff Mall on Highway 89. Class fee is flexible depending on the number of drummers. Schedule is flexible as well. Email Karen Custer Thurston, M.S. gypsykct@yahoo.com or text (928) 814-3885 with inquiries.