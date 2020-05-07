× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thursday, May 7

The Written World Virtual Editions: 6-8 p.m. Join the Flagstaff Public Library and meet other lovers of the written world. Time to write, connect and share. Free writing, writing challenges, workshops and more. Special announcement: In order to participate in social distancing, we will be meeting virtually. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to our Thursday night writing extravaganza. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.

East Flagstaff Writers Who Lunch Virtual: 12-1:30 p.m. In support of social distancing, Flagstaff public library will be posting links to virtual writers hangouts every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime so you can get your fix of writing with friends! Check their Facebook, twitter and Instagram feeds for the links, or email Flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com. http://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org.

Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: 12-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join us for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.