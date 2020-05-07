Thursday, May 7
The Written World Virtual Editions: 6-8 p.m. Join the Flagstaff Public Library and meet other lovers of the written world. Time to write, connect and share. Free writing, writing challenges, workshops and more. Special announcement: In order to participate in social distancing, we will be meeting virtually. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to our Thursday night writing extravaganza. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
East Flagstaff Writers Who Lunch Virtual: 12-1:30 p.m. In support of social distancing, Flagstaff public library will be posting links to virtual writers hangouts every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime so you can get your fix of writing with friends! Check their Facebook, twitter and Instagram feeds for the links, or email Flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com. http://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org.
Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: 12-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join us for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Streaming | Cosmic Coffee | NAAOP: 9-10 a.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. Cosmic Coffee explores a different topic in astronomy or planetary science each week. This week, Lowell Observatory Director Dr. Jeff Hall will speak with Alethia Little about the Native American Astronomy Outreach Program (NAAOP), which has been running for 24 years. She'll talk about the growth of the program over the years and highlight its summer camps, Native American Role Models Program and book club. Learn more about NAAOP at https://lowell.edu/native-astronomy-outreach/. 9282682906. https://youtu.be/xvY1B2KDXi8.
Friday, May 8
MNA Family Friday: All About Reptiles: 2:30 p.m. VIRTUAL. Especially for families staying home with young kids, the Museum of Northern Arizona will stream an educational program live each Friday. This Friday learn about reptiles with Mari Soliday and her pet corn snake. Then learn to make a paper snake using materials you may have around your house. The materials list is posted in advance on musnaz.org. If you miss the livestream, the videos remain on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/events/1113160385718538/.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: 12-1:30 p.m. We will be meeting vrtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave! https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
