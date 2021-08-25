Sept. 2-Oct. 6
Vol. 27, Issue 2
Feature Story
Fall festivals and events: A comprehensive guide to all the fun festivals and events happening in Flagstaff this fall.
By the Flag Live! staff.
Above: Cameron Coleman, left, Ty Boulos, center, and Scott Rice, right, stuff their mouths during a bratwurst eating contest at the 2016 Flagstaff Oktoberfest. Photo by Taylor Mahoney.
Music
The heart of a Rez band: Alchemy on building a legacy, writing music and connecting with others
By MacKenzie Chase
Art
Chiara Skabelund embarks on textile design journey
By Svea Conrad
Hot Picks
Letter from Home
Rear View
Editor's Head
Paper Poetry
College Chronicles
Refreshments
Masters of Brewtality
Comics
Contributors
Margaret Erhart, Kirsten Mathisen, Nathan Manni, Oliver Adams, MacKenzie Chase, Mike Williams, Svea Conrad, Nicole Walker, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Jimmy Craig and Drew Fairweather.