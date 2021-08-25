 Skip to main content
27_2 TOC
27_2 TOC

Octoberfest

Cameron Coleman, left, Ty Boulos, center, and Scott Rice, right, stuff their mouths during a bratwurst eating contest at the 2016 Flagstaff Oktoberfest.

 Taylor Mahoney, Arizona Daily Sun

Sept. 2-Oct. 6

Vol. 27, Issue 2

Feature Story

Fall festivals and events: A comprehensive guide to all the fun festivals and events happening in Flagstaff this fall.

By the Flag Live! staff.

Above: Cameron Coleman, left, Ty Boulos, center, and Scott Rice, right, stuff their mouths during a bratwurst eating contest at the 2016 Flagstaff Oktoberfest. Photo by Taylor Mahoney. 

On the cover: Photo by Rachel Gibbons. Design by Keith Hickey.

Music

The heart of a Rez band: Alchemy on building a legacy, writing music and connecting with others

By MacKenzie Chase

Art

Chiara Skabelund embarks on textile design journey

By Svea Conrad

Hikes, Bikes and Trikes 

Wildlife watching with Mother Road Brewing Co.

Regular Sections:

Full Frontal

Hot Picks

Letter from Home

Rear View

Editor's Head

Paper Poetry

College Chronicles

Refreshments

Masters of Brewtality

Comics

Contributors

Margaret Erhart, Kirsten Mathisen, Nathan Manni, Oliver Adams, MacKenzie Chase, Mike Williams, Svea Conrad, Nicole Walker, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Jimmy Craig and Drew Fairweather.

