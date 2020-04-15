26_17 TOC
26_17 TOC

The Forest Service is encouraging Earth Day celebrators to hug a tree rather than each other, an easy feat when living in the midst of the largest contiguous pine forest in the world. Courtesy photo

April 16-22

Vol. 26, Issue 17

Feature Story

Earth Day turns 50

Local lawmakers center Flagstaff’s sustainable future

By Tim Taranto

On the cover: A group of high school students hug the “Washington Elm,” at Northern Arizona University to celebrate Earth Day in this 2016 file photo. The tree, which is a sprig taken from the original American elm under which George Washington assumed command of the Continental Army July 3, 1775, was donated to the university by the Coconino Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and planted on April 22, 1931. Photo by Jake Bacon

Highlighted Sections:

Beat

Staying inside your four cornered room: Local musician Jordan Butler talks coronavirus cancellations, creativity

By Svea Conrad

Arts

Joy in the tangible: FREE JOY project connects people during difficult times

By MacKenzie Chase

Regular Sections:

Full Frontal

Hot Picks

Letter from Home

The Art Of

News of the Weird

Paper Poetry

Screen

Blow the Man Down

Fleabag

Rear View

Hightower

College Chronicles

Comics

Classifieds

Contributors

Margarita Cruz, Kirsten Mathisen, Charlene Gile, Dan Stoffel, Erin Shelley, Sam Mossman, Jim Hightower, Bailey Helton, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Drew Fairweather, Jimmy Craig

Corrections

Shift Kitchen & Bar is owned and operated by Dara Wong.

