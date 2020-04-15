April 16-22
Vol. 26, Issue 17
Feature Story
Earth Day turns 50
Local lawmakers center Flagstaff’s sustainable future
By Tim Taranto
On the cover: A group of high school students hug the “Washington Elm,” at Northern Arizona University to celebrate Earth Day in this 2016 file photo. The tree, which is a sprig taken from the original American elm under which George Washington assumed command of the Continental Army July 3, 1775, was donated to the university by the Coconino Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and planted on April 22, 1931. Photo by Jake Bacon
Beat
Staying inside your four cornered room: Local musician Jordan Butler talks coronavirus cancellations, creativity
By Svea Conrad
Arts
Joy in the tangible: FREE JOY project connects people during difficult times
By MacKenzie Chase
Blow the Man Down
Fleabag
Contributors
Margarita Cruz, Kirsten Mathisen, Charlene Gile, Dan Stoffel, Erin Shelley, Sam Mossman, Jim Hightower, Bailey Helton, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Drew Fairweather, Jimmy Craig
Corrections
Shift Kitchen & Bar is owned and operated by Dara Wong.
