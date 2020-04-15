On the cover: A group of high school students hug the “Washington Elm,” at Northern Arizona University to celebrate Earth Day in this 2016 file photo. The tree, which is a sprig taken from the original American elm under which George Washington assumed command of the Continental Army July 3, 1775, was donated to the university by the Coconino Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and planted on April 22, 1931. Photo by Jake Bacon