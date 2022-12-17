Event Almanac

Dec 17

Holiday Party & Gift Show of Local Artists Dec 17 — The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 928-600-6290. 12-5 p.m., Holiday Party & Gift Show of Local Artists Exhibiting | December 2nd – December 17th Online Collection Release | December 2nd at 12pm Opening Reception, Holiday Party | Friday, December 2nd, 6:00-9:00pm Holiday Party & Gift Show It has been a year in the making, changing of the seasons and the Holidays are upon us. Come join us Friday, December 2nd from 6-9pm for a Holiday party, food and beverage to share and shop some of your favorite local artists to find the perfect gifts. Many previous HeArt Box artists all together in one space, showcasing many styles of artwork perfect for all budgets. Fine art, ceramics and jewelry will be available to purchase while hanging out and enjoying some holiday cheer. Holiday Party starts at 6pm on December 2nd and goes until 9pm at The HeArt Box. The Gift Show will be available and run until Saturday, December 17th, all work is available in person or online at www.theheartbox.space. https://go.evvnt.com/1441609-0.